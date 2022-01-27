Michael J. Livers, age 43, passed away on Monday January 24, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1978 in Cincinnati.

He is survived by his mother, Karen (Doug) Vetter; two sons, Chandler (Danielle) Wilburn-Livers and Logan (Marie) Livers; two siblings, Ross Vetter and Crystal Livers; one nephew, Kyle Pollard; one niece, Kayla Pollard; uncle Thomas (Marianne) Stuard; cousins Noah Stuard, Nick Stuard, Gordon Stuard, and Kelly Noel; as well as several half siblings, other family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents Thomas and Audrey Stuard; aunt Susan Noel; and sister Ariel Vetter.

Visitation will be on Monday January 31, 2022 at the Webster Funeral Home, located at 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 4 p.m. with Pastor Paul Bittner officiating.