Melody Denise Geeslin, 64 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence.

Melody was born in Adams County, Ohio, on June 8, 1957, the daughter of the late James and Nancy (Jandes) Fenton.

In addition to her parents, Melody was preceded in death by her brother, Jamie Fenton. She is survived by her husband Dennis J Geeslin; and her sons, Brian (Heather) Geeslin and Darren Geeslin, both of Seaman. Melody will be missed by her grandchild Cadence.

Graveside funeral service arrangements are pending at this time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.