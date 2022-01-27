Lady Devils go 14-4 with win at Fayetteville

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After suffering a tough one-point non-conference loss to Goshen on an early Saturday morning, the North Adams Lady Devils were back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action on Monday, January 24 taking the bus ride up US 68 in Brown County to face off with the Fayetteville Lady Rockets.

It turned out to be a profitable rid for Coach Davis and his squad as they bounced back from the Saturday loss to handle the Lady Rockets by a final score of 64-43 to improve their overall record to 14-4, 8-3 in conference play.

Monday night’s game was a three-point affair after one quarter, the Lady Devils getting scoring contributions from four different players, including a Keetyn Hupp three-pointer, to lead 13-10.

The second stanza turned out to be the decisive eight minutes of the game, as the North Adams offense exploded for 23 points to build a double digit halftime advantage. Again, a chunk of the damage was done from beyond the three-point arc with Harlee Brnad draining three shots from downtown while Laney Ruckel added two of her own. In all, it added up to a 36-21 halftime lead for the visitors.

The North Adams offense slowed down the pace in the third quarter, outscored 12-11 by the host Lady Rockets. The Lady Devils got another Ruckel three-pointer in the third frame and still haled a comfortable 47-33 advantage heading to the fourth.

In that final period, the Lady Devils did something they really haven’t done well for most of the season, they hit their free throws. North Adams scored 17 points in the final period, going 9 for 12 from the charity stripe to seal the deal on their eighth SHAC victory of the season.

Laney Ruckel led the winners and all scorers with a 21-point effort, joined in double figures by Keetyn Hupp with 10, with Harlee Brand adding 9 and Sierra Kendall and Ainsley Grooms 8 apiece.

Fayetteville was paced by 17 points from Anne Murphy, with Olivia Crawford adding 9.

The North Adams girls were back in action on Thursday night as they hosted West Union in conference play and will host Fairland is non-conference action on Saturday afternoon.

BOX SCORE

North Adams

13 23 11 17 —64

Fayetteville

10 11 12 10 —43

N. Adams (64): Kendall 4 0-0 8, Grooms 4 0-3 8, Hupp 2 5-6 10, Ruckel 7 4-4 21, Brand 3 0-0 9, Jones 1 2-4 4, Gill 1 2-2 4, Team 22 13-19 64.

Fayetteville (43): Combs 2 0-0 4, Crawford 3 2-3 9, Murphy 5 5-6 17, Rosselot 1 0-0 2, Feldhaus 2 2-4 6, Coffman 2 0-0 5, Team 15 9-13 43.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (7)- Hupp 1, Ruckel 3, Brand 3

Fayetteville (4)- Crawford 1, Murphy 2, Coffman 1