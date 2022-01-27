David Brett Alexander passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in Cincinnati. He was 40 years old. He was born October 5, 1981 to his surviving parents, Larry and Sandina Alexander of Manchester, Ohio.

Davis is also survived by a brother, Robert and a sister Elizabeth (Tyson); nieces and nephews, Eon, Ariana, Tori (Tanner), Cameron, Destiny, Gracelyn, and Charles; uncle Brett and Aunt Carol Lewis; cousins Adam and Kami; uncle Martin and aunt Rosetta Tumbleson; cousins Bartin and Lisa and his best friend, Beans.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Evelyn Alexander and John and Boots Lewis.

David was an organ donor and 100 people will benefit from his donation.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the Masonic and funeral services at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.