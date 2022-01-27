Break out the eraser, Rowe breaks WU’s all-time girls scoring record

West Union’s Madison Taylor, left, scrambles for a loose ball in action from the Lady Dragons’ loss to Lynchburg on January 20. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The senior year basketball season for West Union’s Lexie Rowe has been a record-breaking one indeed, and on Thursday, January 20 she erased the record books again, this time with a mark that may last awhile. With a third quarter free throw in a home loss to Lynchburg, Rowe became the all-time leading girls scorer in West Union history, her 1,035th career point breaking the old record set by Jill Potts in 1993. The all-time scori9ng record goes right along with the single game scoring record of 40 points, which she set earlier this season.

“Oh gosh, it feels pretty good,” said Rowe after Thursday’s game. “I’m very grateful to have the coaches I have had through the years to get me here- J.R. (Kirker), Bernie (Cropper), and my Dad. This record means a lot to me, but I wouldn’t be where I’m at without all my teammates. I’ve always strived to break this scoring record and I’m glad it happened for me and my family.”

“Lexie is a good leader for us and she is a very unselfish player, ” said current Lady Dragons head coach Bernie Cropper. “She’s had a great career here and she has worked hard and deserves the scoring record.”

As far as the action on the court on Thursday, when a high school girls basketball team has a trio of young ladies putting up point totals of 25, 22, and 16, their chances of winning are quite good. That is what the Lynchburg Lady Mustangs produced as they nailed nine three-pointers in the game and used a big 16-0 run in the third and fourth quarters to pull away and hand the host Lady Dragons a 68-57 defeat.

Despite a rash of early turnovers, the Lady Dragons kept the game close in the first quarter. The West Union scoring began with two buckets by senior Molly Purcell and included a steal and score from freshman Ashlah Staten. Trailing 12-8 with 13 seconds left in the period, Rowe hit the first of two charity tosses and when she missed the second, Purcell was on the spot to snag the offensive board and score to pull West Union to within one after one.

The first Lady Dragon possession of the second stanza saw them take the lead on a Rowe three-ball, and after Lynchburg later tied things on one of Macey Etienne’s six threes of the game, Rowe struck from long distance again o a designed out-of-bounds play to give the lead back to the home team.

Both offenses were on the mark for the rest of the second quarter, with three-pointers dropping from everywhere, two of those coming from Lynchburg’s Jenna Waits and two more from Etienne, including one in the final seconds of the half that sliced the West Union advantage to 32-29 at the intermission.

The third quarter began well with Rowe’s record-breaking free throw giving her team a 35-31 lead, but the West Union leading scorer was also carrying three fouls. A three-pointer by the Lady Mustangs’ Addison West pulled her squad within 37-36 and the Lynchburg sophomore then hit two free throws to give the visitors the lead. A Madison Taylor trey put West Union back in front but then the proverbial roof fell in on the home team.

The Lady Dragons went scoreless for the final 4:35 pf the third period and in that same span the Lady Mustangs reeled off 15 unanswered and the visitors turned a two-point deficit into a 53-40 lead at the end of three quarters.

A free throw from Jade Massey to open the final period made it an overall 16-0 run for Lynchburg asthey put the game out of reach for all intents and purposes, aided by Rowe fouling out with 7:52 to play. The Lady Dragons got the deficit back under double digits on an Olivia Lewis three-pointer with 4:43 to play and then pulled within 61-53 on a put back by Payton Stapleton, but got no closer as the Lady Mustangs held on to post the 11-point Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory.

“We’ve had rebounding issues all year and we did again tonight,” said Coach Cropper. ” We’ve tried extending our defense to kind of gamble a bit to overcome that but we just get beat on the glass. Give Lynchburg credit. We knew they could shoot the ball and they proved that tonight. If we left them open, they knocked it down.”

Macey Etienne led the winners with 25 points, with Jade Massey and Addison West doing 22 and 16 point damage respectively. Besides hitting their nine threes, the Lady Mustangs went 17-22 from the free throw line.

Molly Purcell’s 19 points led he Lady Dragons with 19 points,with Rowe adding 15, the exact number she need to set the all-time scoring record going into the game. Madison Taylor added 9 with Ashlah Staten and Olivia Lewis scoring 6 apiece.

The Lady Dragons were back in conference play on Saturday, January 22 and suffered a 61-41 defeat to the Fayetteville Lady Rockets to drop to 6-13 on the season.

BOX SCORE

Lynchburg

12 17 24 15 —68

West Union

11 21 8 17 —57

Lynchburg (68): M. Etienne 7 5-6 25, West 6 2-2 16, Massey 6 10-14 22, Waits 1 0-0 3, Barry 1 0-0 2, Team 21 17-22 68.

W. Union (57): Taylor 4 0-0 9, Staten 3 0-0 6, Purcell 8 3-4 19, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Lewis 2 0-1 6, Rowe 4 4-6 15, Team 22 7-11 57.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (9): M. Etienne 6, West 2, Waits 1

W. Union (6): Taylor 1, Lewis 2, Rowe 3