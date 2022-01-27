ACRMC welcomes Restorative Pain Care providers

Dr. Carter Battista and Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel join the medical staff of ACRMC Restorative Pain Care with the continued goal of meeting the growing need for pain management care in our community. (Provided photos)

Press Release

Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Carter Battista and Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel to its ACRMC Restorative Pain Care medical staff team with the continued goal of meeting the growing need for pain management care in our community.

“I am passionate about providing high-quality, safe, and effective pain treatment options,” said Dr. Battista. “Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel and I look forward to serving the community by helping provide patient care centered on getting patients back to doing the things they love.”

Dr. Battista is a fellowship-trained pain management physician. He attended medical school at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He completed a pain medicine fellowship and anesthesiology residency at Wayne State University and an internal medicine residency from Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel will be assisting Dr. Battista with patient care. Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel brings her experience in family and internal medicine, pediatrics, and women’s health.

Dr. Carter Battista and Nurse Practitioner Kendra McDaniel will offer individualized treatment plans for patients based on several considerations, including the cause and level of pain. Conditions treated at the ACRMC Restorative Pain Care include neck and back pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, chronic pelvic pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), nerve damage, and pain associated with arthritis, muscle spasms, and shingles.

To learn more or schedule an appointment at ACRMC Restorative Pain Care, please call (937) 386-3099.