4-H Volunteers: Worth their weight in gold

By Kristy Watters

4-H would not be the program it is without its volunteers. From managing club meetings to overseeing project work, directing community service, and providing positive feedback and encouraging growth, volunteers do it all. Adams County 4-H is lucky to have over 100 adult volunteers that freely give of their time and talents to help our youth on their path to becoming capable, competent, caring, contributing citizens.

Each of the county’s 27 community 4-H Clubs have a head advisor that coordinates the group. This volunteer takes the lead on managing and organizing club experiences. They are the primary point of contact with the Extension Office and 4-H Educator and help relay information, dates, and important events to the group. They have a big job and rely on support from the other volunteers in their club.

Project and activity advisors are also found in each 4-H Club. They support the group by sharing their knowledge in project areas, skills in organizing events, trips, or fundraisers for the club, and coordinate community service activities. There may be one or many project and activity advisors in each club depending on the size and variety of projects taken.

The youngest 4-Her’s are led by the 4-H Cloverbud advisors. Cloverbuds are youth ages 5-8 years of age that participate in non-competitive learning. These volunteers lead crafts, games, and activities designed to promote creativity, curiosity, and stimulate interests in our young 4-Her’s. Cloverbud advisors are supported through the statewide Cloverbud Connections blog, materials like the Big Book of Cloverbuds, and training geared towards experiential learning.

Beyond the community club volunteers we have more specialized roles. Shooting Sports volunteers are highly trained in safety, range management, and the discipline of their choice. They offer additional opportunities to youth interested in the Shooting Sports program. Equine volunteers specialize in providing support to members enrolled in a horse project. They provide hands on skill assessment and instruction in small group settings. SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club leaders share project specific knowledge, passion, and contacts. These short-term clubs focus on a specific area and project work is done with the support of volunteer leaders.

Our program is also supported through many other types of volunteers that may meet with our youth less frequently but still play an important role in the success of our programming. Junior Fair volunteers, community members that agree to serve as a project judge, businesses that support our Real Money, Real World program in the schools, and members of advisory and support committees all play an important role in accomplishing our goal of growing the leaders of tomorrow.

Each 4-H Volunteer that works with members 2 or more times a year completes a screening process and receives annual training and support. This ensures our youth are mentored by caring adults that provide a safe, welcoming environment for all youth. Volunteers do not need project specific skills to become a part of our 4-H family. You only need patience, a willingness to learn, and the desire to make a positive impact in the life of youth in our community. You can start the process by applying online at https://go.osu.edu/ACVolunteer today. If you’d like to learn more about volunteering through 4-H, contact Kristy at watters.92@osu.edu. We’d love to find a place for you in Adams County 4-H.

Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. Enrollment in Adams County 4-H ends February 15. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at 937-544-2339.

Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at https://adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.

Upcoming Dates in Adams County 4-H:

• January 26: Volunteer Training, 6:30 p.m., ZoomAll 4-H volunteers are required to attend an annual training to retain their volunteer status. This training will meet all requirements for 2022. Register now at http://go.osu.edu/volunteertraining

• February 1: 4-H Camp Counselor Applications due http://go.osu.edu/ABLMPCounselor

• February 8: New 4-H Volunteer Orientation, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Annex Conference Room

• February 15 Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline. Enroll today at https://oh.4honline.com. Returning families please use your existing profile and do not create a new profile. For assistance call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.