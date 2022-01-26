News Release

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced recently that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded the State of Ohio $18,530,495 in highway formula funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) to help fund improvements to designated corridors in the Appalachian region of Ohio. This funding is determined by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and will further develop the network of 33 corridors throughout the Appalachian region and help connect these areas to the interstate highway system. These funds were made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Brown helped to write and pass.

“This new funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law means additional opportunities to expand the highway system throughout Appalachian Ohio.” said Brown. “This will unlock resources for infrastructure investments and bolster economic growth for many communities that are too often left on their own.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law is a once-in-a-generation investment, which will grow the economy, enhance U.S. competitiveness in the world, create good jobs, and make our transportation system more sustainable and equitable. Specific to the FHWA, the bipartisan infrastructure law provides more than $350 billion over five years for surface transportation programs.

ADHS is a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the Appalachian region to national interstates and has generated economic development across Appalachia. ADHS’s 33 corridors provide access to regional and national markets, which in turn contribute to opportunities for growth and improved access in Appalachia.

To learn more, go to https://www.arc.gov/appalachian-development-highway-system/.