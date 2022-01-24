Wynona J. Bess, age 87, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Seaman, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1934 in Fleming County, Kentucky to the late Amos and Lottie (Sapp) Jones. She was co-owner of Bess Tractor Sales, worked at Airborne and was a member of the Macon Church of Christ, the Ladies Fire Department Auxiliary in Winchester, the Scattered Home Makers and the Walkers and Talkers.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Jones; brother-in-law, Bob Schadle; great granddaughter, Ruby Ratliff and an infant son and daughter.

Wynona is survived by two sons, Richard Bess, Jr. and wife Charlie of West Union and Anthony Bess and wife Deanie of Sardinia; two daughters, Sheila Waterfield and husband Ritchie of Georgetown and Wray Jean Ratliff and husband Greg of Winchester; sister, Dorothy Schadle of Cincinnati; sister-in-law, Debby Jones of Winchester; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Macon Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Jerrod Florence will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202.