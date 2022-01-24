Samuel David “Bubbles” Gilkison, 76, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born August 24, 1945 in Trinity, Kentucky, son of the late Samuel Phillip and Rosa Mae Piatt Gilkison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Katherine Weatherholt, Mary McQuire, Janet Mingua, Lena Yates and Susan Johnson; brother, William “Buddy” Gilkison; and four wives.

He is survived by his sister, Patsy Gilkison Evans of Maysville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Imogene Gilkison of West Union; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Rev. Bryan McRoberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery where military graveside services will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Make a Wish Foundation, Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).