James C. Arnold, 85, of Otway, Ohio passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home. He was born September 17, 1936 in Otway to the late M.K and Clara Belle Jones Arnold. On October 13, 1962 he was united in marriage to Barbara Wolfe Arnold, who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Lisa (Tony) Castillo of Otway and Angela Vastine of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob Michael Castillo, Nataly Kumeye Castillo, Tyler James (Maegan) Vastine and Haleigh JoAnn Vastine; great-graddaughter, Hadley Mae Vastine; brothers, Kenneth Tad Arnold of Columbus and Ernest Ray (Pat) Arnold of Otway; and a sister, Leila Kay (Ron) Hopkins of Columbus.

Jim retired after 28 years teaching in the Northwest Local School Disrict where he later coached girls basketball. He also coached other sports at many other schools across the state. He was a registered black angus cattle farmer and a member of the Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation Board. Jim was very active in the community and would help anyone that needed him. After retiring from coaching, he stayed active and involved with sports in any way he could.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Darren Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in the Lucasville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Alumni Scholarship in honor of Jim Arnold, 800 Mohawk Drive, McDermott, Ohio 45652 or Heartland Hospice of Ohio.