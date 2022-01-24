Dorothy Adalaide Crawford, 94 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Dorothy was born in Lewis County, Kentucky, on June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Omer and Loraine (Bivens) Polley.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Hubert (John) Crawford, who passed away on March 27, 1999. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Polley and Clarence Polley; and two sisters, Catherine Pressley and Thelma Crawford.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Anthony “Tony” (Carol) Crawford of Cherry Fork and Douglas Crawford of Seaman. She leaves a brother, Donald Polley of Tollesboro, Kentucky and two sisters, Betty Wills and Janet Bartee both of Kentucky. Dorothy will be missed by her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Seaman Church of Christ.

Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Seaman Church of Christ. Chris Gobin and Kyle Dickerson will officiate the services.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Esham Cemetery, in Tollesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.