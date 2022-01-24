Dinah Henderson,75, of Mt. Orab, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home. She was born April 9, 1946 in Manchester, daughter of the late Francis Heath and Eileen Coleman Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Haas and niece, Deborah Haas.

She is survived by her nieces, Claudia Marinelli of Cincinnati and Barb Haas of Chandler, Arizona; Dinah’s nearest and dearest friend, Sherry West; friends and neighbors, Karen and Danny Young; great-nieces and nephew, Delilah Haas, Jennifer Sutton and David Gawich and great-great niece, London.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Manchester Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.