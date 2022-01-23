John Phillip Roger Fulton, better known as “Phil”, 75 years old of Peebles, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A life well lived, a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. A minister to many and a friend to anyone he ever met. A person who touched the lives of so many people in so many ways, and most importantly, a man whose heart and life belong to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Phil was born September 10, 1946, at the Fulton home place in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Carolyn Fulton.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon (Swayne) Fulton, whom he married on September 2, 1966; two children, Beth (Randy) Aber and Brian (Tina) Fultonl five grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Hicks, Jacob (Paij) Aber, Jesse Swearingen, Daryl (Corey) Morgan, and Jeremiah Hall; five great grandchildren, Camri Aber, Braylon and Jesslyn Swearingen, Izabela and Malikai Skaggs.

Also surviving are three brothers, Tom, Bob (Libby), and Glenn (Sandy) Fulton; two sisters, Sally (Gary) McDaniel and Susie (Wayne) Ross; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Terry McCoy, Lisa and David Brown, Robin Lawhorn, and Tessa and Doris Swayne; and many beloved nieces and nephews that he loved like his own grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brother-in-laws, Jerry and Phil Swayne and Rodney Lawhorn; and two sister-in-laws, Joanne and Caroline Fulton.

Phil was a graduate of Franklin Local School, Locust Grove, Ohio, in the class of 1964. At the age of 18 years, he began his working career with electrical contractor, LE Myers, at the Stratton Substation in Minerva, Ohio. He was involved in an electrical accident that took him three years to recover from. When he was released for work on June 26, 1967, he went to work for NCR in Dayton, Ohio. After a layoff there, he started work at General Motors, Delco Moraine Plant, where he retired in July of 1997 after 30 years of service.

Phil surrendered his life to Christ in October 1966. He became the pastor of Union Hill Church in 1975, and faithfully served in that capacity for 46 years.

Phil was passionate about what he believed in and was steadfast in his service to the Lord.

In 1997, the Ten Commandments monuments were placed in front of Adams County High Schools. In June 2003, they were ordered removed by Federal Court Order and Phil was the first pastor in the United States to be arrested over the Ten Commandments case. He appeared on Fox News in New York City to defend his stance on the monuments. He traveled to Montgomery, Alabama in 2003 to support then Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, in support of the Ten Commandments monument in the rotunda of the judicial building in Montgomery. He was arrested again for criminal trespassing.

In 2006, one of his proudest moments was the opportunity to open the United States Congress in prayer.

In May of 2006, he became the President of Pastors Against Drug Addiction, which later became Adams County for Christian Values. He also started the Reformers Unanimous (RU) program in Adams County in 2007.

In 2008, he joined a steering committee to start a Chaplain Program at Adams County Regional Medical Center, where he still served as a Volunteer Chaplain.

Phil was faithful to his church, his family, his friends, and his community.

Memorials may be made to: Adams County For Christian Values, (Nativity Scene) c/o Carol Daniel, 891 Bethany Ridge Rd, West Union, OH 45693, or Gideons International, PO Box 425, West Union, OH 45693 (Memory of Phil Fulton).

The family would like to thank the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, the Adams County Cancer Center, and The National Church Residences Hospice. A special thank you to the Union Hill Church and the churches in the surrounding counties. The family would also like to thank everyone for the many prayers, cards, calls, and food.