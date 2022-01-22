By Julia McCane-Knox

Catch and study snowflakes with the Adams County Public Library Imagination Lab. This program is for all ages; however, smaller kids will need an adult’s help. This program will last the month of January. In this program, you will catch and view snowflakes on black construction paper. You will also need a magnifying glass (optional), warm winter clothes, and falling snow. You will keep the black paper in the freezer until it starts to snow. When it’s snowing, put on your winter clothes and take the frozen paper outside. Hold the black paper out flat, so you can catch the falling snowflakes. Tip: Hold your paper at the edges so your hands don’t melt the snowflakes. Once you are finished catching the snowflakes, view them with your magnifying glass. Check out their similarities and differences and record them on a piece of paper. Go to the libraries for take-home seasonal crafts.

Join us for Virtual Storytime every Saturday at noon. The Adams County Public Library has a YouTube channel where you can watch storytimes that are full of enjoyable books, fun songs and rhymes, and great craft and activity ideas. These programs are designed to encourage a love of reading in your little ones and to help develop their early literacy skills. We also post new virtual storytimes weekly on our Facebook page. Subscribe to our YouTube channel today! To continue this interactive experience, go to Hoopla Digital Kids for enriching content, such as read-along e-books, audiobooks, e-comics, music, movies, and TV series targeted at children. Some titles include The Little House on the Prairie, Farmer Boy, Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys, The Boxcar Children, Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and so much more. Some content may be available in other languages, as well, including Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Russian, German, French, and Italian.

Our online catalog has many features you can discover. Did you know that you can search for Braille books in our online catalog? Visit our online catalog by clicking the “Catalog” icon in the upper right-hand corner. Click “Advanced Search” next to the “Search” tab then select “Braille” under format type. In addition, you can easily create lists to keep track of items, whether it’s for things you’d like to order in the future or for checkouts you’d like to borrow again sometime. Lists are especially handy for teachers wanting to reorder the same books every school year. Wondering how to limit your search for items belonging to the Adams County Libraries when placing holds in our online catalog? Go to the “All Libraries” box on our catalog’s homepage, and select “Adams County Systems.” You can also select your local library branch to search for items belonging to that location. Please note that you cannot limit your item search by location in our mobile app. If you have a mobile device, just use your web browser to access our online catalog. Need help navigating our online catalog? Call us! We’re glad to help.

For more library news, check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or call your local library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.