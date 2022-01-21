Parental concern, substance issues, MEAC discussed at MLSD Board meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Some parental concern and alarming information regarding substances were brought forth at the Manchester Board of Education meeting and tax budget hearing on Jan. 12.

“The tax budget is submitted annually to the County Auditor in preparation for the July 1 annual appropriations and official certificate of amended resources. The tax budget is a summary of amounts required from the general property tax approved by the Budget Commission and County Auditors’ estimated rates,” said Treasurer Eva Elliott.

After the tax budget hearing, Elliott swore in Incumbent Troy Thatcher alongside new board members Owen Applegate and Roddy Farley.

A motion by board member Dave McFarland to elect Thatcher as board president was seconded by Farley, the board agreed.

A motion by McFarland to elect Joel Hanson as board vice-president was seconded by Farley, the board agreed.

In old business, the board discussed the budget committee meeting held on Dec. 12, 2021. Attendees of the meeting included former Board President Rick Foster, Dave McFarland, Brian Rau and Eva Elliott.

A discussion was held on the MEAC. Rau explained that he talked to Hanson on Friday and all forms are filled out.

Two stipulations are in the form:

– A barrier is to be put between the floor and the chairs such as tarp or towels.

– Occupancy level is a 530 maximum. HVAC hours can be alternated to keep costs low. Custodial charges will be reimbursed by PEEWEE (Manchester Youth Basketball), billed directly.

On Dec. 23, the Architect went to the MEAC to give advice on floors, also considering taking a pallet of chairs to MEAC, putting a tarp down then the chairs. The MEAC will be used for practices and PEEWEE (Manchester Youth Basketball games). Employees may use the MEAC as part of the Wellness program in the District.

Per discussion, a levy is the only answer to provide sustainable revenue for the MEAC to previous operations. The money the district has is for education dollars, not operating ancillary facility or cause.

— Summary:

• Recommend to the full board minimal increases of expenses of the MEAC.

“So, using the MEAC as a wellness program for employees gives an incentive to the health insurance that we get for the employees? I wish that at our last meeting when this came up, that could have been brought out to the public. That makes more sense to me,” said Applegate.

In his report, Rau provided a roof replacement update.

“We have been very pleased with our architect and contractor. In light of some supply chain issues, I’m going to be asking to absolve them of any fees that may occur from liquidation damages because they’re not meeting deadlines. It’s not because they’re not working. We’re just waiting on product. It’s of no fault of their own,” said Rau. Rau led the board members through their packets.

“I have children enrolled in MLSD. I’m a full-time employee of MLSD. My number one job is being a parent. This is really hard for me. I’m here to address my concerns and issues my family has experienced here at MLSD. Vaping, marijuana, drinking, sleeping in class, vandalism, most of these issues are affecting my children. Dr. Rau recently asked parents to be proactive. My husband and I are among the proactive, so I know what we’re doing. I ask, what is MLSD doing? Dr. Rau has asked parents to volunteer to help monitor restrooms. I would like to ask teachers, faculty and administration to help also. Our kids are vaping in class, hallways, restrooms and on school buses. They’re vandalizing our school, consuming alcohol during class and sleeping during important lessons. Others are using cellphones to record and photograph fellow students sleeping during class and putting them on social media. I thought cellphones were not permitted at school per the handbook? Why not ban backpacks from being carried throughout the day?” said visitor Tina King-Wages.

Stop allowing students to roam the hallways during class time, she said.

“Ask the sheriff’s department to assist by bringing in the K9 on a regular basis and do searches for illegal substances. We need vape detectors on our buses and restrooms. We need to educate our children at home, but I ask the school for help, also. Bring in guest speak speakers, hand out literature regarding these potentially deadly issues – because it is. I’ve experienced it firsthand in our family. Drugs are nothing to play around with. This needs to start in our elementary school because if you think it’s not happening over there, you’re sadly mistaken. We need to be more consistent with the punishment and consequences. I’ve been told charges will be filed on those participants in these legal activities, but that’s not happening either. I do realize there is only so much we can do. I don’t have all the answers, but we all need to step up, be proactive and save our children,” said King-Wages.

“I spent an hour and a half today in Judge [Brett] Spencers office with Prosecutor David Kelly. It was very productive. They have resources. We need to reach out. We’re not doing that as a school district,” said King-Wages.

Attendees discussed a “moonshine” incident. According to some Junior High students, this behavior has been happening all year. The incident was brought to light when a student was so intoxicated that they threw up on themselves.

“This is new information to me. I’m alarmed. Tina’s presentation scares me. I think we should spend the resources to get it under control. If we need to play hardball, so be it,” said McFarland.

The Board discussed and Rau will investigate purchasing a wand to detect vaping paraphernalia.

“You said this scared you. My son spent a whole day being stoned here at school. He went to every classroom and slept in every classroom that day. I found him on the bleachers. I had purchased two tickets for [a movie], and I popped in to tell him. He was face down on the bleachers. He wasn’t feeling good. He was stoned out of his mind. I left here with my son and took him to the hospital and had him tested. I gave the report to MLSD that he was high on marijuana. Illegal substance – nothing has been done in the courts over that. I’ll tell you why. They never got a report. I’m upset as a parent, but I’m really furious,” said King-Wages.

It was also discussed that, despite the MLSD handbook, some teachers are allowing students to have cellphones.

“I’m going to speak on the elementary’s behalf. If something is reported, it is checked into immediately and the handbook is followed fairly, and thoroughly with due process,” said MES Principal Nick Roberts.

A motion by Hanson to enter into executive session as per O.R.C. 121.22 for the purpose of (G-1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion and compensation of public employees was seconded by Thatcher, the board agreed.

With no further business before the board, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.