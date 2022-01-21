John Bradford West, age 81, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, Illinois.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham, Illinois with a two-hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Arborcrest Memorial Park at a later date. John’s family requests memorials to be made to Crossroads Cancer Center, HSHS Hospice, or the donor’s choice rather than sending flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and masks are suggested.

John was born on June 17, 1940 in West Union, Ohio, the son of John and Edith (Bradford) West. He married Vicki Eileen Vogler on December 23, 1966 in West Union, Ohio; she preceded him in death on August 3, 2010. He was a member of the Rambling Relics Effingham Car Club. John enjoyed trout fishing, woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He loved his cars and going to all his grandchildren’s athletic events.

He is survived by his son, Michael West (wife Angela) of Glen Carbon; daughter, Annette Wendling (husband Lloyd) of Altamont; sister, Patricia West of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Ann West of West Union, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Sam Vogler of Cincinnati, Ohio and Johnnie Vogler of Indiana; four grandchildren, Hillary Barnett (husband Paul), Steffen West, Garrison West, Ashlin West; two great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Allie Barnett; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith West; his beloved wife, Vicki West; and brother, Joseph West.