By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The current COVID infection rates of the county are “extraordinary,” mimicking the soaring trends experienced when the pandemic first started.

“The numbers are very high. There are so many cases now that accurate numbers are hard to come by. We’ve been running about 750 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days. That’s a lot of activity when you consider that the CDC considers anything greater than 100 per 100,000 high spread. We are seven to eight times that. For comparison, Hamilton County has been over 1,500 per 100,000 this past week. The bottom line is, the spread of the coronavirus – and certainly, this is the Omicron variant – is extraordinary. We have not seen rates like this since the pandemic started,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.

Looking at testing data available in southwest Ohio, 30 to 40 percent of the tests being performed are positive.

“That gives you some idea of the spread throughout the community. With those high numbers, it’s almost a given that anywhere you go in the community, you’re probably being exposed to this. You’re seeing that in hospital data with the number of admissions, and you’re seeing the impact locally with our hospital. The emergency room is extremely busy. They are boarding patients in the emergency department while they look for hospitals to transfer to. Those hospitals are not there. So, in our emergency department, those nurses have to care for ICU patients while they try to find an ICU bed somewhere in the region. That also takes time away from other emergencies that come in, such as an automobile accident, a heart attack or a stroke. They don’t have the resources to provide the care they normally do for those individuals. When you have so many more people infected, even though it’s a small number that gets seriously ill, that’s still a large number of people that are overwhelming the healthcare system. We’re dependent on larger hospital systems for critically ill people, but those beds are not available,” said Hablitzel.

That is why it is important to focus on personal hygeine and wearing a face covering.

“It works best if the other person is wearing a face covering, and we haven’t done that well in Adams County. With as much spread throughout the community, if you go up to make a quick trip to the store, this virus is around you. Your risk would be less if the people around you were wearing face coverings, too. The goal is to reduce your risks as much as possible,” said Hablitzel.

These numbers are the result of the most recent surge which started at the end of December.

“We saw this with previous surges. This is just how this circulates. Did the gatherings from the holidays contribute to the transmission and spread of coronavirus? Absolutely. Any kind of gathering contributes to the spread. Does that mean you’re not going to gather? That’s a personal choice. There are ways you can gather and be as safe as you possibly can. I think that’s the message now. We’re not going to prevent this, it’s in the community,” said Hablitzel.

Currently, only 37.35 percent of the county have had at least one inoculation, with 34-35 percent completed. In comparison, Hamilton County is about 64 percent vaccinated.

“You can assume that this is Omicron. There may be a little bit of Delta, but because this variant is so much more infectious and is so much more transmissible, it out-competes Delta. That’s what viruses do. This is evolution. It’s hard to believe the first cases of Omicron were at the end of November. It has swept around the world. We know more, just from observation and what we know from people taking care of people with the infection. We know it’s more transmissible. A year ago when we would contact sick people, there may be one or two people in the household that had the illness. Now, it’s not uncommon to find that the whole household and extended family are sick,” said Hablitzel.

Much like other variants, there is a large percentage of people that have minimal if any symptoms.

“With Omicron, you’re seeing more young people get infected. Again, the symptoms are mild for most people. The people that get really sick have the same risk factors we’ve seen with other variants, medical problems, even high blood pressure; diabetes, people fighting malignancies, individuals on medications that suppress the immune system. They are at risk of getting a more serious illness or illness that would require hospitalizations. The percentage of people that get that ill with Omicron is lower. Why we’re seeing the hospitals so full then, is simply because we’re seeing more people that are sick. Symptoms can be similar with Omicron, it is still a respiratory virus, but there seem to be reports that this initially infects more in the throat and orally rather than the nose first. This variant uses a different mechanism of infection. The throat seems to be the first target,” said Hablitzel.

The Omicron variant still involves other parts of the body, and pneumonia is still seen.

“The other thing that is different with Omicron is that the onset of symptoms seems to be quicker. It’s not unusual to start having symptoms develop within one to three days. So, the infection has a faster onset. That is behind the CDC reasoning to shorten the quarantine and isolation period. It is believed that since it takes a shorter time to run its course, you are infectious for a shorter period of time,” said Hablitzel.

Alongside the surge of the new variant, is the new possibility of contracting a secondary illness. The coined term is “flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

With the first known cases detected in Isreal, cases began to crop up in the United States in December and January.

“All of last year, we had almost no flu, almost none. You look back to see what was happening during that period of time, well, everyone was wearing a mask and keeping their distance; schools were taking special precautions as well as stores. None of that is happening now. So, influenza was still circulating then, but people were not becoming infected. Now they’re finding fertile hunting grounds. There are many viruses that we’ve had for many years that cause seasonal cold-like illness. It’s conceivable to be infected by both. Would that change the symptoms and presentations?” said Hablitzel.

It would be hard to tell.

“Many of the symptoms of influenza are similar to COVID-19. There are seasonal viruses that cause bronchitis and you have coughing. You start coughing and you wonder. It’s different than it was in years back when people often had a winter cold or bronchitis, now they have to wonder if it’s coronavirus. Is the disease more serious combined? I don’t know of any studies that show that,” said Hablitzel.

As humans, we are constantly experiencing multiple pathogens — this is how we function.

“I would certainly recommend a flu vaccine this year. Just like we see with the COVID-19 vaccine, if you’ve been vaccinated against influenza, you still may get influenza, but the course of that illness may be much less severe. The other challenge with influenza is that we’re looking at different strains each year. They change each year, which is why it’s a different vaccine each year,” said Hablitzel.

On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of an OSHA mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees by the Biden administration. The mandate would impose that businesses with at least 100 employees needed to require workers to get vaccinated, or get tested weekly and wear a mask.

“I understand the desire to get as many people vaccinated as possible. In practical terms, we’ve talked about people with the influenza vaccine. They get vaccinated even if they get influenza. It’s less likely to be a severe episode. People still die from the flu. The same with the COVID-19 vaccine. Even though we have so much more infection around, and the hospitals are being overwhelmed, by in large people that are vaccinated have a less severe course. They’re at less risk of developing severe illness or being hospitalized. The vaccines were designed to reduce serious illness. They weren’t designed to eliminate infection, they were designed to reduce the risk of serious illness. That goal has been successful. So, I understand the desire that if the vaccine is effective in reducing serious illness and death, we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible. But, we have freedoms,” said Hablitzel. Those freedoms allow our personal choice.

“The Biden administration issued two vaccine mandates. One was for healthcare workers that work in a hospital setting that receives federal funding, which is most hospitals, that they must receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They also had a mandate where businesses employing greater than 100 individuals must have their employees get the vaccine or submit weekly negative testing. I understand the goal for both. With healthcare workers, you’re in an environment where you could potentially transmit the virus to a patient. We have had many hospitals for many years that required their medical staff to receive the annual flu vaccine. So, just like hospitals require their medical staff to have the flu shot, the same reasoning applies to the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the hospital associations have gone that route without a mandate. When talking about OSHA, it’s that balance between personal freedom and the desire to get more people vaccinated. I think that’s what we heard from the Supreme Court. In their opinion, the demand was too great of an infringement on people’s choice. Did they say you shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine? No. They said it should be your choice,” said Hablitzel.

It should also be the choice of employers, he added.

“We’ve watched the Omicron variant spread throughout the country. We have a high number of cases here in the county, the number is going up. The curve is going straight up. So, we have a very high spread in the community. COVID-19 is here. We have tools that can reduce the severity of illness. It’s not too late to start vaccines. Even with vaccines, we have to remember the basics; large groups and personal protection. Face masks and handwashing can add layers of protection. Hopefully, this last surge may lead to COVID-19 being endemic to the point where, much like influenza, we learn to live with this. I think we’re closer to that at any point now in this pandemic. That’s the good news,” said Hablitzel.