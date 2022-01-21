Adams County Court of Common Pleas Report

December 15, 2021

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Dwaine Taylor, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 2/22/2022 at 10:00 a.m. and Jury trial on March 24 & 25, 2022.)

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $10,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker/Greg Myers/Kirk McVay appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry filed. (Judge Brett Spencer finds it necessary to recuse himself as there is a potential conflict, The Court is requesting that the Supreme Court of Ohio assign a Judge for all future matters in this case and/or Kirk McVay as Co-Counsel, Discovery is to be provided by the prosecution by 12/1/2021.)

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Due to Judge Spencer’s recusal on this matter all speedy trial provisions are tolled, Jury trial set for 12/27-12/28/21 is vacated, Anthony Baker shall remain as Counsel, the Court appoints Gregory Myers and/or Kirk McVay as co-counsel, Discovery is to be provided by the prosecution by 12/1/21.)

State of Ohio vs Mizael Gapi, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 3/3/22 at 1:00 p.m. and Jury trial on April 4 & 5, 2022)

State of Ohio vs Jacob T. Dartnall, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (This matter is dismissed with prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Pete S. Rigdon, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (This matter is dismissed with prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

$60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Yates Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 CA/SU, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Yates Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Yates Jr, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Trial is vacated and matter is set for a change of plea on 1/5/22 at 1:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Yates Jr, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 1/5/22 at 1:30 p.m 2 /7 & 2/8/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Pete S. Rigdon, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $10,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $20,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Sarah Shelton, appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Jonathan Ray Collins, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $20,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jonathan Ray Collins, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony J. Baker, appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremy D. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $50,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim & Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremy D. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Sarah Shelton appointed as Counsel.)

Domestic Relations Division

Linda Jones vs Jimmy Daniel Jones, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Sentencing/Review filed. Obligor appeared by phone, Jimmy Jones shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

James E. Hilderbrand vs Susan Rae Hilderbrand, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, James Hilderbrand shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Deborah Shoemaker vs Charles T. Shoemaker, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor failed to appear, Capias to be issued for the Obligor Charles Shoemaker for failure to appear)

Rick Darnell vs Valerie Ann Darnell, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Valerie Darnell shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Heather Alexander vs Robert Alexander, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Robert Alexander shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Tammy Hawthorn vs Sean Hawthorn, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to terminate support order, It is therefore ordered that the child support obligation for benefit of J. Hawthorn is terminated effective 10/4/2021)

Cynthia Diane Burns vs Matthew Lee Burns, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Matthew Burns shall be available for hearing on 2/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stephanie Beaver vs Clayton Beaver Sr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Clayton Beaver shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Rebecca Bryant vs Scott J. Bryant, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Scott Bryant shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stephan M. Newman vs Ashley Newman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order on Court Costs filed. (Court has reviewed the file in this case and has determined that Stephan Newman shall pay existing Court costs $239.07 within 30 days of the order.)

Stephan M. Newman vs Ashley Newman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before the Court for review, Obligor appeared, Ashley Newman is hereby found in Contempt, Ashley Newman shall be available for hearing on 1/20/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Brandi Washburn vs John Washburn, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, John Washburn shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

State Of Michigan, Ex Rel vs Larry L. Gilpin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Larry Gilpin shall be available for hearing on 1/27/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Kristyn Maxfield vs Frank Maxfield, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Frank Maxfield shall be available for hearing on 2/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stephanie Davis-Steward vs Michael Steward, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor excused, Michael Steward shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Holly Nehus vs Jason Nehus, Judgment Entry: (Hearing on notice of hearing and order to appear filed. Motion set for 2/3/2022 at 1:30 p.m.)

State of West Virginia vs Dylan Jones Pugh, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Dylan Pugh shall be available for hearing on 1/20/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Desirae Nicole Raines vs Anthony Dwayne Raines, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Desirae Raines NKA Morgan shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Arnold Adkins vs Crystal Adkins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/ Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Crystal Adkins shall be available for hearing on 1/27/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Michael B. Richards vs Jessica F. Richards, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Jessica Richards NKA Parks shall be available for hearing on 1/27/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Latashia Curfman vs William Curfman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared, no further hearings will be scheduled.)

Jessica Shaffer vs Zachery Shaffer, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Pretrial hearing has been rescheduled to 11/24/2021 at 9:00 a.m. to accommodate the calendar of the Court)

Jessica Shaffer vs Zachery Shaffer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Case is continued for Pretrial/GAL report to 1/18/2022 at 11:30 a.m.) Jessica Shaffer vs Zachery Shaffer, Judgment Entry: Order of authority for the GAL filed. (Debra Rothstein is hereby appointed as Guardian Ad Litem, no deposit shall be required) Michelle D. McIntyre vs Leonard Thomas McIntyre, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Leonard McIntyre shall be available for hearing on 1/27/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Vanessa R. Bundy vs Michael W. Bundy, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor excused, Michael Bundy shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Paul M. Moore vs Mary D. Moore, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on motion set for 1/20/2022 at 2:00 p.m.) Cassandra Needham vs Casey Needham, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Case Needham shall be available for hearing on 1/20/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Brittany Shipley vs Scottie Shipley, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor failed to appear but was excused by the Court, Scottie Shipley shall be available for hearing on 1/20/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Heather A. Unger vs Ernest D. Unger Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before the Court for review, Obligor failed to appear, Capias to be issued for Ernest Unger Jr for failure to appear)

Heather A. Unger vs Ernest D. Unger Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared from Jail, Obligor is to be released from Jail forthwith, Ernest Unger shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 1:00 p.m.) Shandi Bolin vs Louie Bolin Jr, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 2/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.) Michelle Lynn Freeman vs Adam Boyd Freeman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to terminate order, It is therefore ordered that the child support obligation for the benefit of F. Freeman NKA Rowe is terminated effective 6/24/2021)

Jennifer Rachelle Waldron vs Jody Charles Fenton Waldron, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 2/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Justin C.Maddox vs Emily M. Maddox, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Case is continued for parties to meet with the compliance officer and for final hearing on all pending motions to 12/7/2021 at 8:30 a.m.)

Justin C. Maddox vs Emily M. Maddox, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry/Decree and plan of shared parenting final appealable order filed.

Kristin S. Young vs Troy W. Young, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case was before Court for pretrial, Case is continued for pretrial/GAL report to 1/18/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

Kristin S. Young vs Troy W. Young, Judgment Entry: Order of authority for the GAL filed. (Sharon Schnelle is hereby appointed as Guardian Ad Litem, Each party shall deposit $375.00 with the Clerk of Courts within 14 days of this order)

Kristin S. Young vs Troy W. Young, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown this Court hereby orders defendant submit to a fair follicle drug test, Defendant shall contact proactive immediate Case Clinic and submit to testing 11/30/2021)

Justin Sparrow vs Heather Sparrow, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on review set for 12/21/2021 at 9:00 a.m.) Betty Jean Hillard vs Ryan Hillard, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Ryan Hillard shall be available for 1/20/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Gary Arnold vs Crista Arnold, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, It is therefore ordered that the administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of which is attached hereto and marked Exhibit A is approved and adopted, further ordered that Crista Arnold shall pay child support obligation effective 11/24/2021)

Gary Arnold vs Crista Arnold, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, It is therefore ordered that the administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of whish is attached hereto and marked Exhibit A is approved and adopted, Further ordered that Crista Arnold shall pay child support obligation effective 11/24/2021)

Ashli Fannin vs Adam Fannin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court on 11/18/2021 for modification of child support and medical orders after objection, it is therefore ordered that the defendant/obligor Adam Fannin’s child support is set effective 7/1/2021)

Crystal Bennington vs Aaron Bennington, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Aaron Bennington shall be available for hearing on 2/10/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Sierra Ann DeMint vs Mason Earl DeMint, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, there is already a capias for Mason DeMint for leaving treatment, he has not yet been located)

Laura Hoople vs Adam Hoople, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case is set for Contempt hearing for 4/1/2022 at 9:00 a.m. for three hours)

Kristy Joo vs William Joo, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, William Joo shall be available for hearing on 2/17/2022 at 1:00 p.m.) Christy Johnson vs Michael Johnson, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting agreed judgment entry (Final appealable order) filed.

Christy Johnson vs Michael Johnson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (GAL is not seeking additional fees above the deposit, Clerk shall release the GAL fee to the GAL)

Lori A. Witten vs Kevin Witten, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial, Defendant has not been served, Plaintiff to provide a new address and praecipe for service to the Clerk, A pretrial is scheduled for 2/7/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Lori A. Witten vs Kevin Witten, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion granted)

Patricia D. York vs Jonathan H. York, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (There shall be a status hearing on this matter on 1/10/2022 at 3:00 p.m., All Counsel and parties are required to appear for hearing, withdrawal of Counsel is denied at this time.)

Amanda Nichole Chaffin vs Chris Thomas Chaffin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Christopher Chaffin shall be available for hearing on 1/20/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Ashlee Crouse vs Jeremy Crouse, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown this Court hereby sets this matter for hearing on the motion for emergency hearing on 1/7/2022 at 11:30 a.m.)

Ashlee Crouse vs Jeremy Crouse, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown the Court hereby orders defendant submit to a hair follicle drug test, Defendant shall contact proactive immediate Care Clinic to schedule an appointment by 12/9/2021)

Brooke Tolle vs Jacob Tolle, Judgment Entry: (Upon motion of defendant and for good cause shown the pretrial hearing scheduled for 11/15/2021 is continued, Rescheduled for 1/3/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

Brooke Tolle vs Jacob Tolle, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of defendant/Father Jacob Tolle and for good cause shown the motion is scheduled for 1/3/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

Danielle N. Black vs Jacob C. Black, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial/GAL report on 11/2/2021 and pursuant to the recommendation of the Guardian Ad Litem the Court orders the following temporary orders)

Danielle N. Black vs Jacob C. Black, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final Pretrial is scheduled for 1/5/2022 at 3:00 p.m., Final hearing on 3/22/2022 starting at 9:00 a.m.)

Davina Cooper vs Kyle Cooper, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court upon review of the motion filed by Plaintiff’s Counsel to modify decree of shared parenting and separation agreement, matter shall be scheduled for a pretrial on 1/21/2022 at 10:00 a.m., All prior Court costs must be paid in addition to any deposit required by the Clerk)

Vanessa J. Ward vs Daniel L. Ward, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Daniel Ward shall be available for hearing on 2/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Richard Joshua Phillips vs Crystal Ann Phillips, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Pretrial/GAL Report is scheduled for 1/25/2022 at 3;00 p.m., Final pretrial is scheduled on 3/1/2022 at 9:00 a.m., Case is set for final hearing on 3/29/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stephen L. Hefner vs Angela N. Hefner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court on 12/3/2021 attached parenting order is hereby incorporated by agreement of the parties pending a review hearing set for 3/4/2022 at 9:00 a.m. an in camera review of the minor child is scheduled for 3/4/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

Stephen L. Hefner vs Angela N. Hefner, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce (Final appealable order) Filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Britney Scrivner vs Matthew Scrivner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry decree of divorce final appealable order filed. (Divorce granted to both) Tiffany S. Hall vs Ronnie L. Hall, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on on motion set for 2/17/2022 at 2:00 p.m.) Kateland D. Shoenfelt vs Brandon L. Bolton, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon application for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, it is therefore ordered that the administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of which is attached hereto and marked Exhibit A is approved and adopted by the Court and made an order of this Court as fully as if rewritten herein, further ordered that Defendant/Obligor Brandon

Kateland D. Shoenfelt vs Brandon L. Bolton , Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 1/13/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Shanda D. Fite vs Daniel Wayne Fite, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial, Counsel for Plaintiff moved for a continuance which is granted, Case is continued for Pretrial to 1/4/2022 at 8:30 a.m.)

Shanda D. Fite vs Daniel Wayne Fite, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court on 12/13/2021 on review of a petition for DV-CPO, Court SUA Sponte appoints Julie Steddom as GAL by separate entry to investigate and have a preliminary oral report prepared for the Court for pretrial hearing on 1/4/2022 at 8:30 am.., She may appear by phone)

Shanda D. Fite vs Daniel Wayne Fite, Judgment Entry: Order of authority for the GAL filed. (Julie Steddom is hereby appointed as Guardian Ad Litem, Each party shall deposit $375.00 with the Clerk of Courts within 14 days of this order) The Court for pretrial hearing on 1/4/2022 at 8:30 a.m., She may appear by phone.

Jaime Taylor vs Rachel Taylor, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce (Final appealed order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Jaime Taylor vs Rachel Taylor, Judgment Entry: Final decree of shared parenting final appealable order filed.

Freddie Merrick vs Tina Merrick, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order and Judgment entry on dismissal filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown it is hereby ordered that the within matter be and hereby is dismissed)

Mona F. Eversole vs Dale D. Eversole, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case is continued due to the Court’s docket, Case is set for final hearing on 2/11/2022 at 1:30 p.m.)

Levi Isac Merrill vs Ashley Nicole Merrill, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for final hearing, Defendant failed to appear, further ordered that the minor children are to be returned to the State of Ohio to the temporary custody of father no later than 12/17/2021 at 4:00 p.m., Case is continued in progress for final hearing 1/21/2022 at 2:30 p.m., In Camera review of the minor children will occur at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the hearing)

Ericka R. Devore vs Devin J. Devore, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of the Plaintiff and Defendant jointly and for good cause shown the Court hereby reschedules mediation for 2/4/2022 at 1:00 p.m., Hearing on report on mediation/pretrial is rescheduled to 2/22/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Tiffani A. Shelton vs Joshua H. Shelton, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Counsel for Plaintiff will be attempting to Contact Defendant to see if an agreement may be reached, Case is continued for pretrial hearing to 2/16/2022 at 11:30 a.m.)

Brittany Dawn Jewett vs Dakota Lee Walter Jewett, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion granted)

Kimberly Quick vs Robert Quick, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision on divorce filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Kimberly Quick vs Robert Quick, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce. (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Angela Dawn Henderson vs Brock Joseph Henderson, Judgment Entry: Agreed temporary orders filed. (Parties agree to temporary orders, Case shall be set for pretrial on 3/1/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

Tarah Dearing vs Michael Dearing Jr, Judgment Entry: Order granting defendant’s motion to continue trial filed. (Defendant’s motion to continued trial is hereby granted, It is ordered a pretrial shall be set 2/14/2022 at 10:00 a.m.)

Jacquelin Thompson vs Robert W. Thompson, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion is granted.)

Jacquelin Thompson vs Robert W. Thompson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial, Case is continued for pretrial to 1/11/2022 at 1:00 p.m.) Peter Greenfield vs Theresa K. Greenfield, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before the Court for pretrial on 12/14/2022 at 2:00 p.m. for Pretrial/Final hearing)

Dana A. Palomino vs Jesus V. Palomino, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order and agreed upon entry on temporary orders filed. (Matter before Court on 9/10/2021 for temporary orders, parties have reached an agreement)

Dana A. Palomino vs Jesus V. Palomino, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Motion for continuance is denied, Counsel only needs to appear, parties are excused)

Dana A. Palomino vs Jesus V. Palomino, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial is scheduled for 1/21/2022 at 2:00 p.m., Case is set for final hearing on 3/4/2022 at 1:00 p.m. for three hours)

William Paul Evans vs Samantha Nicole Evans, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to accept Case in domestic relations division, It is therefore ordered that the child support orders contained in the above-captioned cases are transferred to the Domestic Relations Division, Further ordered that child support obligation is set)

William Paul Evans vs Samantha Nicole Evans, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Parties are to engage the services of Dr. Smiley for Co-parenting assessment as discussed at the hearing, A pretrial is scheduled for 1/31/2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. to determine status and possible agreement, Parties are ordered to engage in a mental health assessment with the Health Department)

Kathy Bess vs Cory Bess, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Melanie Ayres vs Robert Ayres III, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Plaintiff failed to appear, Defendant has not yet been served, Case is continued for appear or dismiss to 4/11/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Natasha Speakman vs Harvey Speakman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial, Case is continued for final hearing on divorce to 12/6/2021 at 1:00 p.m.)

Natasha Speakman vs Harvey Speakman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision on divorce filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Natasha Speakman vs Harvey Speakman, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Randy Moore vs Jessica Moore, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved)

Stanley G. Matthews vs Toni L. Taylor, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved)

Devan Roe vs Joshua Roe, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage Dissolved)

Jeff V. Case vs Janie Case, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Ronald Stevenson vs Lena Stevenson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pre-trial, Parties are attempting to reconcile, Case is stayed for Supreme Court reporting purposes, Case is set for status on 2/22/2022 at 10:00 a.m.)

December 16-22, 2021

Civil Division

Reverse Mortgage Solutions vs Judy A. Taylor, Judgment Entry: Order to vacate order for sale and withdraw property from sale filed. (Motion to Plaintiff to set aside the order of sale, motion granted.)

Jpmorgan Chase Bank vs John Doe Names Unk, Judgment Entry: Order to vacate order for sale and withdraw property from sale filed. (Motion of Plaintiff to set aside order for sale, motion granted.)

Merchants National Bank vs Deana L. Stevens, Judgment Entry: Notice of dismissal filed. (Now comes Plaintiff, hereby dismisses the complaint in this matter, said dismissal to be without prejudice at Plaintiff’s cost)

Tyler Grooms vs Cody Pertuset, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Oral arguments shall be held on 1/18/22 at 2:00 p.m.)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Roger E. Louderback, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Probation revocation hearing has been rescheduled to 12/29/21 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Brian J. Helterbridle, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Brian Goldberg appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs James Adams Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond is modified to $10,000 CA/SU/10%)

State of Ohio vs Chad Crabtree, Judgment Entry: Conditions for temporary leave from Adams County Jail for treatment filed. (Defendant shall be released from the Adams County Jail to attend the Counseling Center on 12/17/21 at 9:00 a.m., Defendant is to return to the Adams County, Ohio.

State of Ohio vs Chad Crabtree, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is currently in inpatient treatment at the Counseling Center, this matter is stayed and placed on the in-active docket, plea hearing is vacated, status hearing set for 4/26/22 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs David Errington, Judgment Entry: Copy of Journal Entry Filed. (Warrant for removal issued to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for final pretrial set for 1/4/22 at 11:00 a.m.) State of Ohio vs Austin Pribble, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Final Pretrial on 1/3/22 at 11 a.m. and Jury trial set for 2/7 & 2/8/22 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Johnny Montgomery, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Status hearing set for 12/27/21 at 9:45 a.m. before Judge Scott Nusbaum.)

State of Ohio vs Tabitha Edmondson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($10,000 O.R. plus attached conditions, Defendant must appear 12/29/21 at 9:00 a.m. for drug screen prior to 9:30 a.m. Pretrial.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($40,000 O.R. on each Case with required electronic home monitor.)

State of Ohio vs Jesse Lee Jason Newman, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 001 Defendant convicted of domestic violence, FE, Sentenced to 30 months, prison, Mandatory up to 3 yrs PRC, 113 days credit, $5,000 fine, shall submit DNA testing.

State of Ohio vs David Errington, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Warrant for removal is issued to the Sheriff for Adams County for final pretrial hearing on 1/4/2022 at 11:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Donald Fields, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $20,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of Crime & Indigent $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Donald Fields, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Copy of Journal Entry Filed. ($40,000 O.R. Bond on each Case with required electronic home monitor.

Domestic Relations Division

Ashley M. Bohn vs Carey W. Bohn, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on contempt/sentencing/review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Carey E. Bohn shall be available for hearing on 2/24/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Megan Charity Fuson vs Adam Drew Fuson, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion is granted)

Megan Charity Fuson vs Adam Drew Fuson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for final pretrial, GAL made an oral motion for a psychological evaluation of the parties and children and a custody assessment regarding the children, GAL to obtain cost information, GAL shall have information to the parties before the next meeting, Counsel and their Clients are to meet at Mr. Wallace’s office on 1/5/2022 at 11:30 to address payment of evaluation, scheduling the evaluation.

Kristin S. Young vs Troy W. Young, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown this Court hereby orders defendant submit to a hair follicle drug test, Defendant shall contact proactive immediate Care Clinic and submit to testing 12/31/2021)

Justin Sparrow vs Heather Sparrow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Obligor is ordered to remain in her current program unless otherwise ordered by the Court, Heather Sparrow shall be available for hearing on 2/24/2022 at 9:00 a.m.) Shanda D. Fite vs Daniel Wayne Fite, Judgment Entry: Entry for continuance filed. (Upon motion of Counsel for defendant and for good cause shown it is hereby ordered that this matter be continued to 3/9/2022 at 3:00 p.m.)

Chelsee Donsante vs Carmen Donsante, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for status, no status report was received from either party, Case remains set for a pretrial on 2/28/22 at 10:00 a.m.)

Brittany Dawn Jewett vs Dakota Lee Walter Jewett, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court on the motion for use of a marital motor vehicle, Such motion cannot be granted ex parte, motion will be set for hearing at the pretrial on 12/22/2021 at 10:30 a.m.)

Brittany Dawn Jewett vs Dakota Lee Walter Jewett, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial/GAL Report, GAL requested additional time for her investigation, Case will be continued to 1/31/2022 at pm for Pretrial/GAL report)

Ashley Cooper vs Todd Cooper, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court pursuant to motion for temporary orders filed by defendant in this matter, Motion shall be set for hearing on 1/11/2022 at 3:00 p.m.)

Daisy A. Grooms vs Karl F. Rabold, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed. Copy of temporary restraining order issued to the Clerk of Courts office to serve Defendant Karl Rabold.

December 29, 2021- January 5, 2022

Civil Division

Samuel A. Skidmore vs Leona C. Griffith, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion granted for witness Ken Armstrong to appear via zoom.

Sharon A. Carter vs Barbara L. Rosselot, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter is dismissed by agreement of the parties, Costs be divided equally between the parties.)

Estate of Lucille Justice vs Saber Healthcare Group, Llc, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 9/8/22 at 12:00 p.m. and Trial to the Court on 10/24/22 – 10/28/22.)

Estate of Lucille Justice vs Saber Healthcare Group, Llc, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Jury Trial Filed. (Trial by Jury on 10/24/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

Christopher Freeland vs Larry Fields, Judgment Entry: Stipulation of dismissal with prejudice filed. (The parties by and through their respective Counsel having conferred, Plaintiff hereby agrees to dismiss with prejudice his claims asserted against the defendant, Further the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s cross-claim against the defendant Larry Fields is also dismissed with prejudice, Larry Fields shall bear the Court costs and pay same by 1/29/2022)

Discover Bank vs Amanda J. Wheeler, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Plaintiff’s motion to transfer venue and jurisdiction to Highland County Common Pleas Court is granted.)

Lisa Newman, Treasurer vs Delia M. Henderson, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Lisa A. Newman, Treasurer of Adams County, Granted default and summary judgment)

Shawn Simmers vs Gary Wayne Dennison, Judgment Entry: Entry granting leave to withdraw filed. (Leave to withdraw granted)

National Bank of Adams County vs Jason Moore, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Non-oral hearing on Plaintiff’s motion for summary Judgment will be held on 2/15/2022 at 8:00 a.m.)

Lisa Newman vs James Cameron Welte, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter is dismissed, remaining Court costs taxed to the Defendant)

First State Bank vs Nancy Dryden, Judgment Entry: Order adding party defendant filed. (State of Ohio, Dept of tax is added as a party defendant)

Discover Bank vs Derek L. Byers, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (No action taken to move towards resolution, Court gives Counsel notice unless action is taken within 30 days, This case may be dismissed for failure to prosecute.)

Charles Mick vs Ashley Apgar, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone conference checklist filed. (Telephone Conference on 2/11/2022 at 12:30 p.m.) Discover Bank vs Brandon R. Worley, Judgment Entry: (Defendant failed to enter an appearance, Default Judgment for Plaintiff)

Village of Manchester vs Adams County Commissioners, Judgment Entry: Decision Filed. (The Court will order that the defendant’s turn over the minutes of the pertinent executive session of 9/20/21 meeting.)

Leo Cassidy vs Adams County Court, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (The Honorable Linton D. Lewis is assigned effective 12/10/2021 to preside in Adams County Pleas Court)

Leo Cassidy vs Adams County Court, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (Court finds for defendant and dismisses the Case)

Leo Cassidy vs City of West Union, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (The Honorable Linton D. Lewis is assigned effective 12/10/2021 to preside in Adams County Common Pleas Court in Case CVH20210398)

Leo Cassidy vs City of West Union, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (Case dismissed)

Leo Cassidy vs Brett Spencer, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (The Honorable Linton D. Lewis assigned effective 12/10/2021 to preside in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas to hear Case CVH20210407)

Carolina Trust Federal Credit vs Jeffrey Tyler Scaggs, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Plaintiff is entitled to the immediate possession, Defendant shall immediately deliver possession of said collateral to Plaintiff and that the Sheriff of Adams County is ordered to take the steps authorized pursuant to Statute to deliver possession of the property to Plaintiff upon the posting of a bond or cash required by statute in the amount of $82,100.00, further ordered that defendant Jeffrey Tyler Scaggs may regain

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Amanda Vaughn, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Community Control is terminated due to maximum supervision time having already occurred, Defendant was released form detainer and from Adams County Jail.)

State of Ohio vs Douglas Morgan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Review hearing held, Court’s previous order of 1/29/2021 shall remain in full force and effect)

State of Ohio vs Roger E. Louderback, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is to be released from the Adams County Jail on 12/30/21 at 9:00 a.m. to the Staff of the Phoenix Center, Defendant is requesting treatment on a volunteer basis, Community Control is extended one year.)

State of Ohio vs Charles Howard, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Plea hearing rescheduled to 1/13/2022 at 1:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Terry L. Akers, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community Control, Entry Filed. (Probable cause hearing set for 1/4/2022 at 11:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Micah Parker, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is entitled to an additional credit of 29 days.)

State of Ohio vs William Day, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 001 Defendant convicted of CNT 1 counterfeiting, F4, Sentenced to 2 yrs comm. control, 80 hrs comm. service, Restitution of $40 which has been paid in full, Maintain employment, Recovery program.

State of Ohio vs Larry Greene, Judgment Entry: Motion, entry and certification for appointed Counsel fee filed.

State of Ohio vs Anthony Cancelliere, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant’s behavior on the unit has been appropriate, given his current level of functioning it is believed that increased movement levels would be beneficial to defendant, Defendant would not allowed off hospital grounds without supervision, It is ordered that the above recommendations be approved as provided by the medical team.

State of Ohio vs Patricia Ann Hamilton, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 001 Defendant convicted to AGG poss/find, F3, sentenced to 30 months prison, OPT 2 yrs PRC, 67 days credit, $750 fine, OL susp for 2 years commencing on 4/1/24, shall submit DNA testing.

State of Ohio vs Zackary Phillips, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant was found competent to stand trial, Court shall make a ruling on suppression on or before 1/15/22, Jury trial shall proceeds as scheduled on the week on 1/24/22.)

State of Ohio vs Micah Parker, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is entitled to additional credit of 29 days.)

State of Ohio vs Michael Grumbling, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 001 Def. conv. of assault/spec, F4, sent to 2 yrs comm. control, 1 yr ISP, 150 hrs comm. service, $500 Fine, Vivitrol, 1 AA/NA per wk, 10 days County Jail time susp if perfect attendance at AA/NA & 1/2

State of Ohio vs Levi Ralston, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 002 def. convicted of fel. assault/spec/spec, F2, CNT 1 dismissed, sentenced to 6 – 7.5 years prison, 20 days credit, forfeiture of firearm, cash bond shall be released less the 10% shall submit DNA

State of Ohio vs David Errington, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to AGG/find, F3 & tampering w/evidence, F3, Sentencing set for 1/4/22 per stipulated sentence.)

State of Ohio vs David Errington, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing, Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss/find, F3, Sentenced to 30 months in CNT 1 30 months CNT 2 to run concurrent, 30 months total prison, OPT 2 yrs PRC, 21 days credit, $750 fine, shall submit DNA

State of Ohio vs Ricky Bowens, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Previous bond money posted is not to be forfeited, Defendant remains incarcerate on bond of $30,000 CA/SU/10%, plea hearing is set for 1/11/22 at 11:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Austin Pribble, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond hearing held on 12/29/21, this matter is continued until the final pretrial hearing set for 1/3/22 at 11:00 a.m.

State of Ohio vs Austin Pribble, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($75,000 O.R. with ankle monitor, No contact with alleged victim, new address.)

State of Ohio vs Phillip Evans, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Motion for change of venue filed, Court orders that motion be stayed until decision received from the fourth district of appeals)

State of Ohio vs Tabitha Edmondson, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 1/25/2022 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 2/28/22 and 3/1/22.

State of Ohio vs Tabitha Edmondson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines and was with known drug uses, O.R. bond is revoked, bond reverts to $10,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of ACSO.)

State of Ohio vs Tandra Oaks, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond is modified to $10,000 O.R., Court trial is set for 2/17/22 at 1:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Aaron Williams, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is currently in inpatient treatment at Rulon Center, this matter is to be stayed and laced on the in-active docket, status hearing set for 5/5/22 at 10:00 a.m.) Completion, no contact with Sam Wise, Keith Williams & Jim Adams.

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (The Honorable Scott W. Nusbaum is assigned effective 12/21/2021 to preside in Adams County Court of Common Pleas to Case CR120210100)

State of Ohio vs David Errington, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (This matter is dismissed with prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Powell, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $75,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Powell, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Sarah Shelton appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Joshua Kingsland, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Jury trial for 1/24/22 and 1/25/22 is hereby continued due to motion to vacate trial setting and motion for change of plea hearing filed, plea hearing 1/13/22 at 2:30 p.m., Sentencing hearing set for 1/13/22 at 3:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Donald Fields, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 2/9/2022 at 9:30 a.m. and Jury trial on March 14 and March 15, 2022.

State of Ohio vs Leo Cassidy, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (The Honorable Scott W. Nusbaum assigned effective 12/21/2021 to preside in Adams County Court of Common Pleas to hear Case CRI20210113)

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 4/4/22 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 5/2/22 – 5/3/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Lora Dryden, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for failure to appear for arraignment hearing.)

State of Ohio vs Pete S. Rigdon, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 3/21/22 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 4/28/22 – 4/29/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 2/8/22 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 3/7/22 – 3/8/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Plea hearing set for 1/18/22 at 11:00 a.m., Sentencing set for 2/8/22 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jonathan Ray Collins, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 1/31/22 at 12:30 p.m. and Jury trial on 2/28/22 – 3/1/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremy D. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 2/7/22 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 3/7/22 – 3/8/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremy D. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond modification, new approved address)

State of Ohio vs Tiffany Davis, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Arraignment rescheduled when defendant is no longer positive except for THC)

Domestic Relations Division

Nikki Jo Benedict vs Kory Tyler Benedict, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pretrial, Defendant has not yet been served, Plaintiff made an oral motion to serve the defendant by personal service (Sheriff), Case is continued to 2/28/22 at 11:00 a.m.)

Brooke Tolle vs Jacob Tolle, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case is set for final hearing on 3/7/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Alicia Renee Eaton vs Thomas Richard Eaton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Motion for waiver of payment of fees is denied, Defendant is employed and the Plaintiff receives spousal support, each party is ordered to pay $10.00 a month to the Adams County Clerk’s Office commencing on 2/5/2022 until all Court costs are paid in full)

Victoria Mowery vs Michael L. Mowery, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Counsel for the parties and the GAL conducted a Pretrial/GAL report, temporary order pending further proceedings, final Pretrial is set for 2/22/2022 at 10:30 a.m., Case set for final hearing on 4/5/2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Kenneth Tyler Crank vs Samantha N. Crank, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved)

Kenneth Tyler Crank vs Samantha N. Crank, Judgment Entry: Final decree of shared parenting final appealable order filed.

Clinton A. Napper vs Jamie E. Napper, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of defendant’s Counsel and for good cause shown the Court hereby continues the hearing currently set on 1/31/2022 and resets it on 3/15/2022 at 10:30 a.m.)

January 14, 2022

Civil Division

National Bank Adams County vs David C. Osman, Judgment Entry: Entry granting motion to substitute defendant filed. It is ordered that frontier North Inc is substituted for Verizon North Inc

Samuel A. Skidmore vs Leona C. Griffith, Judgment Entry: Order for continuance filed. (Matter continued to 3/31/22 at 9:00 a.m. and 4/1/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc vs Unk Heirs, Exe, Admin, Next, Judgment Entry: Order withdrawing sale filed. (Case came on to be heard upon the motion of the Plaintiff to withdraw the alias order of sale scheduled for 1/10/2022, Court finds said motion well taken, it is therefore the order of this Court that the sale scheduled for 1/10/2022 be returned by the Sheriff unexecuted and leave granted to Plaintiff to file a pluries order of sale)

Capital One Bank (Usa), N.A. Inc vs Gina R. Luschek, Judgment Entry: Court trial order filed. (Trial to the Court on 4/8/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Capital One Bank (Usa) ,N.A. vs Gina R. Luschek, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling order filed. (Final pretrial on 3/4/22 at 12:00 p.m. by phone and trial to the Court on 4/8/2022)

United States of America vs Rosalee E. Sturgill, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Non oral hearing on 3/1/22 at 8:00 a.m., Defendant has 28 days from the date hereof to file a response, Plaintiff has 7 days thereafter for rebuttal)

Shawn Simmers vs Gary Wayne Dennison, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Motion dismiss is denied)

William Fite vs Deborah Abbott, Judgment Entry: Court trial order filed. (Trial to the Court on 11/14/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

William Fite vs Deborah Abbott, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling order filed. (Final Pretrial on 10/18/22 at 12:00 p.m. by phone and trial to the Court on 11/14/22 and 11/15/22.)

First State Bank vs Eduardo Ordaz Laguna, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry and final appealable order filed. (By agreement, Defendants agree they owe $13,340.34 plus $1.99 per diem interest from 8/27/2021 until paid in full, Judgment granted to Plaintiff)

Tjr Development, Llc vs Alan Huff, Deceased, Judgment Entry: Order of publication filed.

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Brian Carroll, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has filed an application for seal in record, It is the order of the Court that the Probation Department of Adams County conduct an investigation.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremy Thacker, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community Control, Entry Filed. (Probable cause hearing set for 1/12/2022 2:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs James Adams Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond set at $10,000 CA/SU, Cash bond is forfeited minus processing fee.)

State of Ohio vs James Adams Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Jury trial is continued due to Counsel of Defendant being under quarantine, Defendant shall remain on current bond, Jury has been rescheduled to 3/7/22 – 3/8/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Terry L. Akers, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds probable cause on alleged probation violations, Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel, bond set at $25,000 CA/SU/10%, full revocation hearing set for 1/14/22 at 11:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Julie Brock, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the Defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Bohl Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (This matter is continued to 3/30/22 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Julie Brock, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Dolores J. Meeks, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community Control, Entry Filed. (Probable cause hearing set for 1/13/22 at 2:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Daniels II, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court grants the motion to modify bond with electronic monitoring to allow defendant to have employment, Defendant shall be given from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday-Saturday to attend employment and for travel time.)

State of Ohio vs Dustin Burton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Sentencing hearing was continued due to Counsel for defendant’s counsel being in quarantine, Sentencing hearing has been rescheduled to 2/4/22 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Zackary Phillips, Judgment Entry: Order for recognizance of material witness filed. (It is the order of the Court that Stacy Collier shall be brought forthwith before the Court to enter into a recognization for their appearance to testify in this matter on 1/24/22 at 9:00 a.m., Investigator Kenneth Dice, Detectives Sam Purdin & Brian Newland appointed as special process servers in this matter)

State of Ohio vs Zackary Phillips, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court orders Stacy Collier AKA Stacey Collyer shall appear at the Adams County Common Pleas Court on 1/19/22 at 1:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Blevins, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant left cardinal Treatment Center, Defendant did not return to the Adams County Jail, Defendant is now in the Scioto County Jail on a parole holder, Capias issued.)

State of Ohio vs Ricky Bowens, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 CA/SU bond shall now include 10% cash provision, the original cash bond remains subject to forfeiture.)

State of Ohio vs Clint Jordan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has been arrested on the capias issued on 12/8/21, O.R. bond reverts to $40,000 CA/SU, defendant is placed into the custody of ACSO, final pretrial/plea hearing set for 1/14/22 at 3:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for methamphetamines, Defendant denied the allegations, Lab results confirmed the results, O.R. bond is revoked, reverts to $40,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of ACSO.)

State of Ohio vs Joshua Kingsland, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for covid and his oxygen levels are low, defendant shall need medical care, Defendant is released on $50,000 O.R. bond, no signature shall be required due to medical condition, time is tolled, plea/sentencing hearing has been rescheduled to 1/28/22 at 12:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Robert Nolan, Judgment Entry: Entry granting continuance filed. (Trial scheduled on 2/7/22 at 9:00 a.m. is continued pending results of evaluation.)

State of Ohio vs Robert Nolan, Judgment Entry: Order directing the evaluation of the defendant’s competence to stand trail filed.

State of Ohio vs Jessica Gardner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for methamphetamines, defendant denied the allegations, Lab results confirmed the results of the test, O.R. bond is revoked, reverts to $40,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of the ACSO.)

State of Ohio vs Lora Dryden, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant failed to appear for arraignment, Capias issued, Defendant was picked up on 1/10/22, Defendant tested positive for methamphetamine & MDMA, arraignment will be rescheduled when Defendant can test negative.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Yates Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Plea hearing was continued due to Counsel for defendant being in quarantine, plea hearing has been rescheduled to 1/12/22 at 11:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Joshua Kingsland, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (This matter is dismissed without prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Chad Thatcher, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $500,000 CA/SU, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Chad Thatcher, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on N/A and Jury trial on N/A)

Domestic Relations Division

Grover Perkins vs Linda Perkins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Linda Perkins NKA Phillips shall be available for hearing on 6/2/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stacy Holsinger vs Shawn Holsinger, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Shawn Holsinger shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Amanda D. Fuller vs Jeremy J. Fuller, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Jeremy Fuller shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Angie Lunsford vs Gary Lunsford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, obligor appeared by phone, Gary Lunsford shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Rachel Evans vs Josh Evans, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Josh Evans shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Elisa M. Hall vs Joshua R. Hall, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final Pre-trial is scheduled for 3/23/2022 at 2:30 p.m., Final hearing set for 4/26/2022 at 9:00 a.m. for three hours)

Christy D. Helton vs James R. Helton, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor failed to appear BU was excused by the Court, James Helton shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Laura Hoople vs Adam Hoople, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order filed. (Upon motion of defendant and or good cause shown the Court hereby sets a hearing on defendant’s motion at the same time as the contempt hearing on 4/1/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Brandon Nesbit vs Jennifer Nesbit, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Status hearing is set for 2/18/2022 at 2:00 p.m.)

State of North Carolina vs Michael D. Hockstok, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Obligor shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Patricia D. York vs Jonathan H. York, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Case before Court for status hearing, Plaintiff and her counsel failed to appear, Defendant was present with Counsel, Motion was filed by Plaintiff on 1/22/2021, motion filed by Plaintiff is dismissed, Plaintiff’s Counsel called after the hearing.)

Damon 0. Churchman vs Tiffany Churchman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Tiffany Churchman NKA Goldsmith shall be available for hearing on 3/3/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Misty Shay Taylor vs Joseph Thomas Taylor III, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay child support set for 3/17/2022 at 9:00 a.m.)

Jessica R. Houchen vs William P. Houchen, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion granted, Counsel may appear by phone, Clients need not appear for pretrial.)

Jessica R. Houchen vs William P. Houchen, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial is scheduled on 2/14/2022 at 11:00 a.m., Final hearing on all pending motions on 3/18/2022 at 1:00 p.m. for three hours)

Willis Tolle vs Belinda Tolle, Judgment Entry: (Matter having come before the Court upon request for transcript filed by Barbara A. Moore, Court directs Leanne Liston to prepare a transcript from the hearing to which the objections have been filed, Ms. Liston will contact Barbara Moore to advise amount of deposit, once deposit is paid, Ms. Liston will have 30 days in which to complete the preparation.)

Levi Isac Merrill vs Ashley Nicole Merrill, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion and granted, denied, defendant must appear) Jacquelin Thompson vs Robert W. Thompson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final Pretrial is scheduled for 3/23/2022 at 1:00 p.m., Final hearing set for 4/19/2022 at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Ashley Cooper vs Todd Cooper, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Settlement conference in defendant’s Counsel’s office on 3/18/2022 at 10:00 a.m., GAL report/Pretrial is scheduled for 3/11/2022 at 2:30 p.m.)

Codi Stewart vs Nicholas Stewart, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Glenn M. Hemer vs Ann M. Hemer, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.