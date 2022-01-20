West Union’s Miley Smith hauls in a rebound in action for the Lady Dragons’ loss to Peebles on January 13. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls basketball came to West Union High School on Thursday, January 13 in an all-county battle between the host Lady Dragons and the Peebles Lady Indians. Though their record may not be what they hoped for at this point, the Lady Dragons are a much-improved squad while the Lady Indians have bounced back from a slow start to be right in the thick of the small school race in the SHAC.

On Thursday night, the Lady Indians followed a familiar formula, that being to ride the tails of super sophomore Payton Johnson as she tallied 9 first quarter points to help her team to a 13-6 lead after one. Credit to the Lady Dragons as they stayed within striking distance but could just ever quite get over the hump and mount the necessary comeback. A bucket at the halftime buzzer by West Union’s Molly Purcell pulled her team within 25-14 at the break.

The third quarter sealed the deal for the Peebles girls as they outscored their hosts 19-8to extend their lead to 44-22 and then cruised home through the final period to post the 55-34 triumph.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win,” said Peebles head coach Sidney Pell. “We didn’t shoot the ball well but I thought we played hard and pretty good defensively. West Union is better than a lot of people give them credit for.”

Peebles (10-4, 7-2 SHAC) placed 10 players in a balanced scoring column, led by Johnson’s 18 and Kenzie Morrison’s 11. West Union (6-10, 2-6) had two players in double figures, Ashlah Staten with 13 and Molly Purcell with 12.