Junior Moore, age 88 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Junior was born June 1, 1933 in Adams County Ohio to the late Connell Moore, Sr. and Stella Mae (Staggs) Moore. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mabel (Grooms) Moore and brother-in-law Keith Sheridan.

Junior was a member of the Satterfield Chapel Church and United States Postal mail carrier for 31 years.

Survivors include three daughters, Bea Chamblin and Tim of West Union, Mary Moore of West Union, and Kathy Ramsey and Keith of West Union; one son, Terry Moore and Tena of West Union; one sister, June Sheridan of Cedarville; one brother, William R. Moore and Louise of Peebles; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24. 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery, with miliary graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.