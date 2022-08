May 18, 2022

Charles Wallace, Mt Orab, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Lindsay S. Hurley, West Union, Disorderly Cond, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Travis Lynn Bibb, Winchester, Open Container, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Sarah J. Schneider, Sardinia, OH, Poss/Parapherna, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Tary Lanter, Winchester, Open Container, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Donald Catlett, Sardinia, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Nathan Hagedorn, Ludlow, Ky, Distracted Driving, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant took distracted driving 101 Class.

Nathan Hagadorn, Ludlow, KY, Speed 64/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Christopher M. Hartman, Russellville, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Charles E. Bowling Jr, Aberdeen, OH, Speed 75/55, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Jason D. Bennett, Blue Creek, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Nicholas R. Banfield, Georgetown, OH, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jeffrey T. Scaggs, Peebles, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Ronald O. Ayers, Manchester, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Willard M. Kneisley, Bainbridge, OH, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Matthew S. Holbert, Bethel, OH, DUS-FRA, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Matthew S. Holbert, Bethel, OH, A.C.D.A., Fine $25, Court Cost $48

Matthew S. Holbert, Bethel, OH, Distracted Driving, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant showed proof of attendance in distracted driving class.

Sean Gentry, Batavia, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Danita L. Newkirk, Winchester, Pers. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: 5/23/22 this Case is dismissed/closed

Richard E. Pasley, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Nathan P. Smalley, Lucasville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Monica A. Brill, Marietta, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Gage G. Lucas, Winchester, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Amanda P. Jefferson, Huntington, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

James M. Woods, Peebles, Speed 81/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Lawrence Young IV, Blue Creek, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Matthew J. Shipko, Winnetka, IL, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

May 25, 2022

Susanne M. Acord, Chillicothe, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Josue L. Cruz, Fairfield, OH, O.V.I./Under Inf, Dismissed

Josue L. Cruz, Fairfield, OH, Speed 98/60, Dismissed

Janet Colvin, Manchester, Speed 77/55, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Waylon J. Hilderbrand, West Union, Reg. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $146

Alisha Burris, Peebles, Hit Skip/Accid., Fine $196, Special Conditions: Jail concurrent with “B” case

Alisha Burris, Peebles, DUS, Fine $52, Special Conditions: Jail concurrent with “A” case

Alisha Burris, Peebles, A.C.D.A.. Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Brent C. Blackwelder, Goshen, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Tina Moore, West Union, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Logan Long, Peebles, Fail to Display, Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Abigail Gillespie, Sardinia, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Logan M. Long, Trenton, OH, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Rocky K. Abbott, Okeana, OH, Speed 67/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100

Sarah Roberson, Middletown, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Lisa J. Parrett, Cincinnati, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Ryan A. May, Germantown, KY, Speed 83/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Raymond C. Hassard, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Henry H. Sloan, W. Portsmouth, OH, O.V.I./1st, Fine $525, Court Cost $118, Special Conditions: In lieu of 3 days Jail def. may serve 72 hr residential DDIP completed by 12/31/22 . 1 yr probation, Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical testing & have treatment assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated & fees waived.

Araceli Rivas Campos, Hamilton, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $175

Cody Bronner, Peebles, No O.L., Fine $120

Cody Bronner, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Justin Nesbit, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. The Victim (J.N.) was not willing to testify and comply with her subpoena.

Charles Richard Wallace, Mt Orab, OH, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200090

Charles Richard Wallace, Mt Orab, OH, Assault, Fine $147.20, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: No contact stay/away from victim (D.M.); defendant will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol and/or drugs of abuse; parenting classes & mental health through comprehend, follow recommend

Edna P. Fox, West Union, Disorder/Intox, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

June 1, 2022

Nicholas E. Karolczak, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $175

Brandon Knox, West Union, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Brandon Knox, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $48

Jill B. Applegate, Winchester, Fail/Conf/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Devin L. Redmon, Winchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Nicholas A. Bianco Jr, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Jerry W. Allen III, Portsmouth, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Steven W. Cooper, Manchester, Poss Marijuana, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement- TRC 2101962A

Steven W. Cooper, Manchester, Phys/Control, Fine $375, Court Cost $139, Special Conditions: In lieu of 3 days Jail def. may serve 72 hrs residential DDIP to be completed by 12/3½2. 1 yr probation, Conditions: Def. will have no contact/stay away from victim & have treatment assessment/counseling. Def. to pay $2,000.00 restitution.

Steven W. Cooper, Manchester, DUS/Non Compl, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Steven W. Cooper, Manchester, Rt side of Rd, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Steven W. Cooper, Manchester, Fail Stop Sign, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Lakael Breeze, Manchester, Resist Arrest, Fine $166, Special Conditions: No probation, Previously issued bench warrant is re-called & quashed

Lakael Breeze, Manchester, Pub Indecency, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200101A

Lakael Breeze, Manchester, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200101A

David Lowe, Peebles, Urine, O.V.I./2nd, Fine $525, Special Conditions: 139, Special Conditions: 1 year probation, Conditions: Defendant not to refuse request regarding chemical test/have treatment assessment/counseling, phased intervention. ALS suspension terminated & fees are waived. Jail report 6/30/22- release- 7/10/2022.

David Lowe, Peebles, Regist. Viol., Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Damion F. O’Neill, Manchester, Tamper w/evidence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Chad A. McDaniel, Peebles, Speed 77/545, Dismissed

Michael J. Dunsmore, Goldsboro, NC, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Daniel A. Hemingway, Loma Linda, CA, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Kyle Rhoades, Peebles, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Darrien A. Clyne, Acworth, GA, Speed 78/60, Fine $35, Court Cost $100

Jason P. Blythe, Manchester, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Alexander Korsunsky, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Thomas J. Rinner, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Lucius Merrill Jr, Manchester, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $90, Court Cost $100

Jeffrey Q. Baker, West Union, Speed 90/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $175

Margaret A. Castelli, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Chad K. Holsinger, Stout, OH, Regist. Viol, Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Andrew K. Hoelzel, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Sabrina I. Scott, Springfield, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

June 8, 2022

Bryan D. Vincent, Peebles, DUS, Fine $145, Special Conditions: Defendant to be released from Jail on 6-1-2022.

Rita S. Goldie, Manchester, Fail/Conf/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Charles E. Bowens, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Ronald D. Maupin Jr, Morrow, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Kevin L. Feldman, Covington, KY, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Joanie K. Meade, Trenton, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Bobbie Godbey, Morgantown, WV, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Joseph P. Tucker, Augusta, KY, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Tonya Fish, Peebles, Obstruct/Off/BU, Fine $389, Special Conditions: No probation, Release from Adams County Jail on 6/2/2022

Sharon Mozingo, Winchester, Endanger Children, Fine $213, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation w/conditions: Def. will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol/drugs/parenting classes as needed & determined, the stay away/no contact order on (B.P.) is terminated; current child protective services.

Thomas E. Williams, West Union, Disorder/Intoxi, FIne $150, Court Cost $125

Hannah Wagner, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice.

Brian Chandler, Winchester, Per. Disorderly, Fine $137, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol and/or drugs of abuse; def. attends Counseling currently; the danger of this case is the combination of guns & alcohol; forfeit weapon.

Brian Chandler, Winchester, Inducing Panic, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200088A.

Austin L. Waldron, West Union, Viol of T.P.O., Fine $294, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 10/2½022 per revocation on other cases, probation; no probation; jail time concurrent with probation revocation case

Shawn A. Hanshaw, Seaman, Domestic Violence, Fine $221, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with condition: no contact/stay away from (A.W.); there is currently a protection order through another Court, so no additional order besides a probation condition is entered as part of this sentence)

Shawn Hanshaw, Seaman, Viol of T.P.O., Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200189.

Ramel C. Eberhart, Charlotte, NC, Phys/Control, Fine $750, Court Cost $110, Special Conditions: 1 year probation, no anticipated in person reporting. Probation is by telephone each month. ALS suspension is terminated, and fees are waived.

Ramel C. Eberhart, Charlotte, NC, Disorder/Safety, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Thomas A. May, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Nicole J. Downs, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Virginia R. Bradley, West Portsmouth, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Casey W. Baldridge, Winchester, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Mark A. Vaughan, Mt Orab, OH, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Alexa M. Jolley, West Union, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Kathryn M. Grant, Batavia, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Eddie Robertson, Hamilton, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Noah S. Baitz, Grove City, OH, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Steven B. Tucker, Brooksville, KY, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Joe Cittadino, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Daren Johnson, Winchester, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Daren Johnson, Winchester, Fail/Conf/Dog, Dismissed

Loretta Stricklett, Winchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Melissa J. Hurkes, Peebles, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Sydney D. Kilgore, West Union, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Joseph A. Messmer, Edgewood, KY, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Christopher Kunkel, Bainbridge, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Brett M. McCoy, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Charles M. Journey, West Portsmouth, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Shirley A. Hayes, Batavia, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Joshua B. Napier, Moscow, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Dustin Hawes, Peebles, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Zachary A. Kelch, Walton, KY, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Cameron W. Howell, West Union, Speed 75/55, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Michelle L. Rogers, Flatwoods, KY, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Christopher L. Reuter, Winchester, Speed 78/60, Dismissed

Heather Sharp, Aberdeen, OH, DUS/Lic Forf, Fine $100, Court Cost $172, Special Conditions: Defendant is to be released from Jail on 6/6/2022.

Dylan J. Stanze, West Union, No M. Cycle Endo, Dismissed

Dylan J. Stanze, West Union, Fail Control, Dismissed

James D. Lanham, Manchester, Agg. Menacing, Dismissed

James D. Lanham, Manchester, Viol/Prot/Order, Fine $133, Special Conditions: 2 years of probation with condition: No Contact/stay away from (A.M.); Note: There is a 4 yr CPO in Adams County Court of Common Pleas Court; probation condition: Use Yates Rd and alternative routes when possible to avoid US 52 residence.

James D. Lanham, Manchester, Agg. Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2200095A

Darrell Davis, Seaman, Trash/Clutter, Fine $137, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation; Officer Osman to review status of clean up; Property to be as condition of probation

Rickey Unger Sr, West Union, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Angel Ramirez, West Union, Fail/Tag/Dog, Dismissed, Special Conditions: The dog was properly licensed by date of arraignment.

Cathy L. Lierer, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Amy Henschen, Manchester, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $135

Amy Henschen, Manchester, Regist. Viol., Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Amy Henschen, Manchester, Rt side of Rd, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

James Lanham, Manchester, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $135, Special Conditions: 2 yrs probation, conditions: Def. not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger management assessment & follow up. In lieu of 3 days jail def may serve 72 hr residential ddip completed by 1-31-23.

James Lanham, Manchester, Open Flask, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Gavin C. Jordan, South Shore, KY, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Austin Lay, Mt Orab, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Zachary D. Thayer, Middletown, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Matthew B. Bayliss, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Ricky L. Wooldridge, Piketon, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Chad H. Daniels, Winchester, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Jason R. Edwards, Columbia, KY, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Elizabeth Strong, Winchester, KY, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Austin T. McIntyre, Peebles, DUS, Dismissed

Hannah Hendrix, Westerville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Whitney B. Ghearing, Jackson, OH, Seat Belt/Pass, Fine $20, Court Cost $71

James M. Woods, Peebles, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant plead guilty to companion case.

James M. Woods, Peebles, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Eric E. Cain, Piqua, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine 46, Court Cost $100

Jefferey L. Schlueter, Bethel, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Destiny A. Schiltz, Stout, OH, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Frank S. Brumfield, Chicago, IL, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Lois G. Burnett, South Portsmouth, KY, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Chad Hadlock, Bainbridge, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Sammantha G. Steiner, Georgetown, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Samuel J. Taylor, Athens, OH, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Marilyn O. McBride, Ewing, OH, Speed 66/55, Fine $22, Court Cost $100

Robert J. King, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

June 15, 2022

Lori K. Greene, Seaman, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jill C. Rice, Bridgeport, WV, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Laile Hakki, Parma, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Cadence J. Spires, Georgetown, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Luke A. Dillon, Peebles, Speed 79/55, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Serina A. Lyle, Sardinia, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $146

Martha E. Thomas, Tipp City, OH, False Information, Fine $125, Court Cost $100

Olivia G. Black, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 85/55, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Rachel R. Thompson, Manchester, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Robert L. Violette, Chillicothe, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Sarah K. Moore, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Suzanne C. Clark, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Matthew Jones, Dayton, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Austin M. Bolton, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

John E. Doherty III, Richmond, VA, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Michael R. Prater, Manchester, Speed 80/55, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Douglas E. McHenry, Peebles, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Bradon N. Isaac, West Union, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Joshua A. Krohn, Baltimore, MD, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Eugene Arnett Jr, Peebles, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Sherry Jones, Manchester, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Dakota M. Vance, West Union, Speed 79/55, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

William J. Hoover, Waverly, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Derek W. Thacker, West Union, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $131, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 6/13/2022

Stephanie D. Atkins, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; Dog is now tagged, shown in Court

Kathy A. Stoltzfus, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $150, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 6/13/2022

Zachery D. Kilgore, West Union, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $10, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: The Defendant no longer owns the dog

Zachary D. Kilgore, West Union, Fail/Conf/Dog, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; Defendant plead guilty to companion case

David B. Brumley, Manchester, Fish w/o License, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Robert Joe Brewer, West Union, Fish w/o License, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Rayelyn Reed Hammond, West Union, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Aaron McClanahan, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Kayla M. Nichols, Amelia, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Evan V. Dibiaso, West Union, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Joseph N. Brennan, Grove City, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Douglas L. Copeland, Marengo, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Michael A. Amiott, Seaman, Rt side of Rd, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Michael A. Amiott, Seaman, Distracted Driving, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Distracted driving 101- completed.

Billy R. Mers, Manchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Jeremy R. Umphries, Beaver, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Carol A. Colston, Newport, KY, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Nicole K. Kiser, Oakton, VA, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Jacob A. Ehemann, Sardinia, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Cathy D. Knox, West Union, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed, Doctor’s medical excuse regarding seat belt

Vicki L. Davis, West Union, Speed 67/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100

Yoandrys Carrazana Gamboa, Miami, FL, Speed 69/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Kaley R. Klaiber, Ironton, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Janice Laughlin, Huntersville, NC, Speed 68/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Jordan A. Wilson, Goshen, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Scott D. Sortman, Waynesville, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Lillian Davis, Amelia, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Verna Q. Cabera, Charlotte, NC, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Jadon D. Crabtree, Winchester, No m. cycle endo, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Jadon D. Crabtree, Winchester, No helmet/eye p, Fine $50, Court Cost $48

Jadon D. Crabtree, Winchester, Speed 67/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $48

Everett A. Baughman, Mount Vernon, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant valid as of this hearing.

Charles W. Kelch, Middletown, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Joey W. Bozeman, Hillsboro, OH, Speed 60/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100

Amanda B. Mowery, Eglon, WV, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Lucas C. Ballinger, Manchester, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Linda S. Nance, Blue Creek, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Steven Barnes, Milford, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

John K. Roberts, Seaman, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Jillian M. Palmer, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Grant A. Thompson, Bluffton, IN, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Bradley M. Flora, Grove City, OH, Speed 64/50, Fine $28, Court Cost $175

Mildred Stepp Vaughn, Peebles, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Mildred Stepp Vaughn, Peebles, Fail/Conf/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $48

Shirley C. Rice, Seaman, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Kristen Mahan, Seaman, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Michael A. Michalik, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Sandra Copley, Peebles, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

June 22, 2022

Elijah P. Jones, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Randall Louiso, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Julie A. Tindall, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Keike Waim, Louisville, KY, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Logan R. Tolle, West Union, A.C.D.A., Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Cody L. Sullivan, Winchester, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Jason A. Perry, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Letitia N. Schreiber, Huntington, WV, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Samantha K. Huffman, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Kevin S. King, Romeoville, IL, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Cathy Myers, Blue Creek, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Tyler M. McGuire, Ashland, KY, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Angie S. Mahon, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Joseph A. Daniels, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Tina K. Brown, West Union, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Artese Bounds, Covington, KY, Speed 90/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Sandra L. Bennett, Midland, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

James Jones Jr, Peebles, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Mallory F. Vice, Flemingsburg, KY, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Joseph H. Sarbell, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Stephen M. Luckenbach, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Noah G. Payne, Waverly, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Kurtis J. Firanski, Red House, WV, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Genia M. Sumpter, Hillsboro, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jeffrey W. Hasler, Felicity, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Kelcie E. Shufflebarger, Loveland, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Jocelyn Barajas, Manchester, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Tanner M. Bevins, Wheelersburg, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Brooke Davis, Waverly, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Morghan R. Sellman, Peebles, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Alexander J. Foor, Batavia, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

David A. Moore, West Portsmouth, OH, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Julio C. Ruiz, Dayton, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Andrew T. Coors, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Kristina J. Rummel-Hunt, Milford, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Catherine E. Applegate, Maysville, KY, Speed 82/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Stephen Spencer, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Kylie Bell, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

June 29, 2022

Abbe Smith, Cincinnati, OH, Agg. menacing, Fine $360, Special Conditions: No probation; release from Adams County Jail on 6/23/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Note: Defendant served 90 days in Jail in Hamilton County and Montgomery Country

Abbe Smith, Cincinnati, OH, Theft, Fine $341, Special Conditions: Restitution of $9.95 to be paid to Court Clerk to reimburse Dollar General; No Probation; Release from Adams County Jail on 5/23/2022 at 10:00 a.m.; Note: Defendant served 90 days Jail in Hamilton County & Montgomery County

Shawn Hanshaw, Seaman, Viol/Prot/Order, Fine $208, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 6/27/2022 at 10:00 a.m.; No probation, Defendant on probation in another case in this court, reviewing for possible revocation.

Robin L. Clark, Loveland, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Cassidy A. Applegate, West Union, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Tyler D. Brewer, Wilsall, MT, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Zachary R. Malin, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Rodney Tumbleson, Winchester, Disorderly Cond, Dismissed

Lisa Tumbleson, Winchester, Disorderly Cond, Dismissed

Beth Rhoden, Seaman, Trash/Clutter, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; this property is cleaned up to the satisfaction of chief cross & officer Osman

Chase Boyer, South Solon, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Christopher Hughes, Scott Depot, WV, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Bruce E. Collins, North Wikesbo, NC, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

William C. Wolffram, Mt Orab, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Marian E. Ballinger, Peebles, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Spencer J. Murray, Perrysburg, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Sutton A. Cuevas, Loveland, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Kellie Ensor, Maysville, KY, Pass Bad Check, Dismissed

Austin T. Jones, Manchester, Unsafe Vehicle, Fine $15, Court Cost $175

Christopher Chadwick, Springboro, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Cameron Grace Fulton, Dayton, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Shelly A. Darnell, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Brian K. Cornwell, Amelia, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Tena M. Moore, West Union, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Michael A. Griffith, Cleves, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Lisa W. Pate, Villa Rica, GA, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Damion O. Tolle, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Matthew A. Terrell, West Chester, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Breann K. Owens, Crawfordsville, IN, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Ashley Lyons, Winchester, Fail/Tag/Dog, Dismiss, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; All dogs in her home are tagged & other dogs have died

Payton M. O’Connor, Seaman, Fish w/o license, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; Defendant is valid on the license by date of arraignment, then case dismissed.

Timothy R. Hillard, Manchester, Fish w/o license, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed; the fishing license is now valid & paid in full as at this arraignment hearing

Samantha Cross, Waynesville, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Caleb M. Stack, Miamisburg, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Ty Powell, Miamisburg, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Allison Hillard, Springboro, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Luke Alexander, Springboro, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Charles Baird, London, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Clark David Jackson, Springboro, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Phillip M. Durham, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Phillip M. Durham, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Morgan Barnhill, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Samantha R. Taylor, Peebles, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Marissa Liang, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Elva L. Kauffman, Arthur, IL, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Victoria A. Pack, Winchester, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Christina Smith, Covington, KY, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Melissa E. Maxwell, Ashburn, VA, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Yetta R. Bauer, McDermott, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Xander L. Smith, Manchester, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Bradley M. Woolridge, Edgewood, KY, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Jennifer N. Rowe, Peebles, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Teresa Horsley, Blue Creek, Speed 84/55, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Rachel M. Moore, Seaman, Speed 69/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jeffory T. Agnew, Brookville, IN, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Gregory P. Fyffe, Aberdeen, OH, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Giovanni N. Ricci, Loveland, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Patrick E. Shroyer, Morgantown, WV, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Jeptha D. Robinson, Bidwell, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Avery F. Barger, Batavia, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Britney N. Scrivner, Peebles, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Lisa M. Hensley-Boggs, Williamsburg, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Aaron T. King, Chillicothe, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Charles Gozy, Atlanta, GA, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Kiersten R. Saunders, Manchester, Speed 75/55, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Dylan E. Glaser, Bethel, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Sandra D. McGlothin, Aberdeen, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Ibrahim M. Hnuihen, Dublin, OH, Pass Bad Check, Dismissed, Special Conditions: 6/27/2022 this Case is dismissed/closed

Luke T. Rigdon, Peebles, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Daniel H. Meakin, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

July 6, 2022

Susan Rawn, Mason, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Michael Gibson, Peebles, DUS, Fine $116, Special Conditions: 1 year probation

Kacie Lowe, Peebles, Resist/Arrest, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. (Served 39 days)- Evaluation: Defendant is incompetent & not restorable

Kacie Lowe, Peebles, Crim/Trespass, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case is dismissed- (served 39 days)- Evaluation: Defendant is incompetent & not restorable.

Clyde Delong, Cherry Fork, Murder, Bound Over, Special Conditions: The def. does hereby affirmatively waive his right to a preliminary hearing in this Court on the charge of murder w/specification, and hereby consents: Bound over to the A.C. Court of Common Pleas. Bond: $200,000.00 Cash/Surety/10% OPT

Melania M. Cox, Manchester, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Martin W. Fossyl, West Union, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $137, Special Conditions: In lieu of 3 days Jail def. may serve 72 hr residential DDIP to be completed by 1/31/23. 1 yr probation, Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have treatment assessment/counseling. ALS terminated/fees waived.

Martin W. Fossyl, West Union, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Martin W. Fossyl, West Union, Defective Muff., Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Heath K. Diehl, Scott Depot, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Erica M. Culver, West Portsmouth, OH, Def. Brake Lite, Fine $15, Court Cost $106

Jeffrey T. Vensel, Belpre, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jessica L. Coday, Seaman, Speed 69/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Douglas E. Erkenbrecher, New Vienna, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Taylor J. Morrison, West Union, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Alan E. Sigler, West Chester, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Sean H. Sittason, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Mary D. Fitzpatrick, Blue Creek, Defective Muff., Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Angela M. Robinson, Hillsboro, OH, Fail Control, Fine $90, Court Cost $100

Daleena Lawson, West Union, Speed 81/60, Fine $20, Court Cost $100

Misty R. Jarvis, West Union, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Cynthia E. Gorman, Sinking Springs, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Jonathon E. Horsley, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Danetta J. Shupert, West Union, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Thomas Richie, Lebanon, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Brian W. Dowler, Amelia, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Keith R. Sanders, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Jennifer M. Schafer, Columbus, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Jeremy W. Scott, Manchester, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

July 13, 2022

Michael Rosenberger, Piketon, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Monica S. McCatherine, Peebles, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Nicholas J. Barkey, Batavia, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

John Blanton, West Union, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Wayne K. Smalley, Sardinia, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Stephen Fyffe, Bethel, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Alexander A. Brand, Chicago, IL, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Maxim M. Craft, Peebles, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

John C. Beto, Mount Clare, WV, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Declan F. McCarthy, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Natalie Garcia-Ruiz, Silver Spring, MD, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Charles Back, Manchester, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Tracy L. Wireman, South Shore, KY, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Jesse Tabor, Seaman, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $707, Special Conditions: Jail sentence is concurrent W/O.D.R.C. State Prison sentence which ends in August 2023.

Jesse Tabor, Seaman, O.V.I./Refusal, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Jesse Tabor, Seaman, DUS (ALS), Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Jesse Tabor, Seaman, Fail Control, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Jesse Tabor, Seaman, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement.

Timothy Waters, West Union, Crim/Trespass, Fine $198, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail 7/7/2022; 1 year of probation with conditions: 8 hours of Community Service to be complete by 12/31/2022; No contact/stay away from (T.G.); Treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger

Amy Rhoden, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $100

Amy Rhoden, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $50, Court Cost $80

Emily Trusty, Waynesville, OH, Disorderly Conduct, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Heather J. Nicewarner, Knoxville, TN, Distracted Driving, Fine $100, Court Cost $48

Heather J. Nicewarner, Knoxville, TN, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

John R. Helmle, NC, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Eric L. Schacht, Champaign, IL, Windshields/Wiper, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Ashley A. Abbott, West Union, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Franz S. White, Maysville, KY, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Joshua R. Edwards, Pekin, IL, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Joseph L. Davis, Peebles, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Dustin C. Williams, Peebles, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

James D. Maddox, Seaman, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $75, Court Cost $100

Jamie E. Schilling, Edgewood, KY, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Amy J. Rhoden, Seaman, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as the summons date is not a Court date for this Court.

Charles L. Blevins, Aberdeen, OH, Yell/Root/Park, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Mikael R. Hawkins, Peebles, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Colton A. Brumfield, Kenova, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Shannon N. Helton, Mt Orab, OH, Speed Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Mildred E. Stepp Vaughn, Peebles, Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

James Tassos, West Chester, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Bennett J. Snyder, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Gregory P. Graf, Crescent City, FL, Speed 66/55, Fine $22, Court Cost $100

Jason A. Shepard, Roanoke, VA, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Jacob A. Call, McDermott, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Michael Burns, Piketon, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Ashley M. Evans, Stout, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Elizabeth F. Baker, Saint Charles, IL, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Vendela M. Shepherd, Wilmington, OH, Receiv/Stol/Pro, Bound Over, Fine $413, Special Conditions: The Defendant does affirmatively waiver her right to a preliminary hearing in this Court on the charge of receiving stolen property, and hereby consents to be bound over to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas. Bond: Own recognizance

Laura Taylor, West Union, Per. Disorderly, Fine $206, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with condition: Defendant will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol and/or drugs of abuse; anger management & mental health

Rickey Unger Sr, West Union, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $10, Court Cost $100

Rickey Unger Sr, West Union, Fail/Conf/Dog, Fine $10, Court Cost $48

Kray Boyer, London, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Frances Sines Jr, Aberdeen, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Dennis T. Setty, Peebles, Hunting Viol, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Lakael L. Breeze, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Thelma Pence, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Kayla H. Maldonado, Georgetown, KY, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $175

Kenneth R. Kerr III, Morgantown, WV, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Joshua A. Shiveley, West Union, Stop Sch Bus, Fine $150, Court Cost $106

Phillip D. Combs, Winchester, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $71

Rebecca A. Brewster, Waverly, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Jerald A. Gordon II, Portsmouth, OH, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $71

Emmaleigh T. Yeager, Stout, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Austin Ervin, Wheelersburg, OH, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Raven R. Miller, Weast Moline, IL, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Connie D. Thompson, Wheelersburg, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Darvin W. Miller, West Union, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Jessica M. Munion, Portsmouth, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Jerren R. Perdue, Peebles, Defective Muff., Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Christina L. Mulford, Georgetown, OH, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Gabriel C. Taylor, Peebles, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Brian P. Roselli, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Lisa A. Bacu, West Chester, OH, Speed $26, Court Cost $100

Christopher P. Bartlett, Georgetown, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Frances M. Hook, West Union, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Ryan T. Alessi, Harrisonburg, VA, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Courtnee R. Hawkins, Peebles, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Brian K. Freeland, Lucasville, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Robert N. Scott, Aberdeen, OH, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Michael R. Swim, Lucasville, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Charles W. Brooks Jr, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Dakota L. Mirlisena, Clarksville, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Matthew R. Henning, Alexandria, VA, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Natalie Stevens, Centerville, OH, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Heather Dobbratz, Milford, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Dennis C. Mede, Hamersville, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Javaughan M. Burris, Woodridge, VA, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Brandon B. Smith, Mason, OH, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Mallory C. Ahlbrand, Nashville, TN, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Justin M. Holland, Scottown, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Abderrahim Filali, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

John P. Hoeh Sr, Speed 67/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100