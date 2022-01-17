Harry Eugene Shoemaker, 71 years of age, of the Locust Grove community of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones.

Harry was born on August 11, 1950, at his home in Peebles, Ohio, the fourth child of the late Earl and Rebecca (Houchen) Shoemaker. Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Chad Burns; his brother, Rickey Shoemaker; and his two sisters, Betty Shoemaker and Peggy Dupree.

Harry is survived by his wife, Kendra (Hoop) Shoemaker, whom he married on January 31, 1976. He also leaves two sons, Glen (Elizabeth) Shoemaker of Peeble; and Brian (Susan) Shoemaker of Seaman; and two daughters, Melanie (Mike) Rayburn and Mary Burns, both of Peebles. Harry is also survived by a brother, Dan (Nancy) Shoemaker of Peebles; and three sisters, Ruth Ann Newman of Peebles, Glenna Cochran of Waverly and Janet Plank, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; as well as a brother-in-law, Keith (Sheila) Hoop of Peebles. Harry will be missed by his 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Tom Knauff will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Memorials may be made in Harry’s name to the First State Bank.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.