Wenstrup responds to Supreme Court decision

Press Release

Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M., (R-Ohio) issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor:

“The decision to receive a vaccine should be made between a patient and their doctor – not the federal government. The Supreme Court appropriately blocked President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate requiring private businesses to force their employees to be vaccinated or meet a strict and unclear testing requirement or lose their livelihood. This decision is a good sign for freedom-loving Americans.”

Dr. Wenstrup also added, “The Court’s decision to allow the mandate on health care workers in federally-funded facilities to go into effect while the case is further considered on the merits may cause very serious and harmful workforce shortages.”

Dr. Wenstrup recently penned an op-ed calling for the need for clear communication around the pandemic in which he wrote, “Doesn’t a consultation with a caring physician sound better than a government executed vaccine mandate that comes with the threat of losing your livelihood?”

He also joined 212 of his colleagues in an effort that would use the Congressional Review Act to block the Biden administration’s mandate on business with more than 100 employees.