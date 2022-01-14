Robert L. “Bob” Silcott, Sr., 81 of Seaman, Ohio passed away January 14, 2022 at his residence with his family around him. He was born March 15 , 1940 in Adams County, Ohio, son of the late Grover and Mary Lou (Cook) Silcott. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Ray (Katie) Silcott of Greenville, Ohio; his infant sister, Beulah Faye Silcott; brother-in-law Von Raines of Michigan; and great granddaughter Kaydence Elisabeth Rothwell of Seaman, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, 9 1/2 months, Naomi (Luster) Silcott; two sons, Robert L. (Marcia) Silcott, Jr. and Raymond L. (Carol) Silcott; two daughters, Sherri L. (Jeff) Leasure and Shelli L. (Brett) Miller; 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; one sister; Nettie Mae (Silcott) Raines of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob served his country in the Army at Fort Carson Colorado. After his military service, he returned to Adams County to be a small engine repair service man with the West Union Mower Service and later with Baxla Tractor Sales where he retired.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 19 at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman with Pastor Boyd Lacy officiating.