By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

An arsonist is still on the loose after setting ablaze two cabins in Adams County, Ohio.

The devastation occurred on Dec. 13, 2021, on Centenary Road in Seaman, Ohio, leaving owners Amber Mckinney and Sam Childress with a devastating loss.

“We purchased the property eight years ago. It was my fiance’s grandmother’s farm. She passed away and it went into foreclosure. We went to the auction, which was super cool, because just like they say, when farmers know that a family member is there, they don’t bid against you. It’s the most incredible, joyous feeling. That’s how this all started, and I feel that does matter,” said Mckinney.

The cabin original to the property, affectionately named “Grandma’s Cabin” was built in the 1900s.

“She had a mobile home attached to it, and when we bought it, we took the mobile home off and bought hand-hewn wood to restore it. The other cabin was Amish built. We had them put the frame up for us, and then my husband worked 20-30 hours a week for the past five years to finish it. We have spent every weekend for the past five years working on it, and he worked on it throughout the week any day he was off to finish it. That’s what makes us sicker. We literally just finished it. It just got finished,” said Mckinney.

Once the cabins were completed, the couple planned to put the property in a trust for their future generations.

“We built it to last. I have not cried about this at all, because I was so angry. We [live in Cincinnati], and we viewed the video. We saw [the suspect] with a gas can walking towards the house, [their] feet stomping on the porch and the gasoline sloshing. So, I was angry. At first, I didn’t even cry, but when I realized how impactful this was going to be to my 3-year-old daughter, that’s [when the tears started]. The farm is her home,” said Mckinney with a quivering voice.

“We might live in Cincinnati, but that farm was her home. We’re struggling so bad with this. Just knowing that someone would do this for no reason. The call came into the fire department at 5:15 a.m., and they had tried to call us. I was up then with my baby, and [I had turned my phone off]. It was 5:11 in the morning, I didn’t need to be working. So, I turned the ringer off and flipped it over. Four minutes later, the call was coming in that the cabins had burned to the ground. They were completely engulfed by the time the fire department was called,” said Mckinney.

Her father came to the door at 6 a.m. to alert the couple as to what had tragically transpired.

“[He] said my cabins had burned to the ground. At first, I thought he said cabin, and I was freaking out. I thought, what did we have in there that could have caught the place on fire? He told me both of the cabins had been burned to the ground. When he said both, in our hearts we knew what had just happened. Those cabins sit 200 feet apart. My husband, right away, looked at our cameras. He pulled them up, and it said at 1:22 a.m., it spotted someone, and it was [the suspect]. When [they] walked away, you could see the flame blow up. In the background, you can see Grandma’s Cabin already on fire. I had Christmas gifts still in there for my nieces and nephews,” said Mckinney. The gifts burned up in the flames.

“It’s incredible to think we could have actually caught [them] in the middle of it. [They] were so casual about it. [They] don’t even look back. [They] just catch the cabin on fire, and do not even turn around. [They] were so cold-hearted. This is true evil that we’re dealing with. Hopefully, Adams County does something about this so they can keep their people safe,” said Mckinney.

Nationwide Insurance is offering up to $2,500 for anyone with information to the conviction of the arsonist. To leave a tip, or provide any information regarding this case, call 1-800-589-2728 and mention the “double cabin arson in Adams County.”

“Right now, [they] are a danger to everyone. [They] need to be apprehended for the community,” she said.