Submitted by Kristy Watters

One of my earliest memories of 4-H was sitting across from a 4-H volunteer, over a plate of food I had painstakingly prepared, being interviewed for the first time. It was pre-fair judging for my very first 4-H project, “Let’s Begin Cooking”. I was a nervous nine year old, but I had completed all the recipes in the book (with mixed reviews), I knew the food pyramid like the back of my hand (now updated to My Plate), and I made it through that interview by talking about what I had learned. I earned a blue ribbon for that project, and I was hooked.

Over the next several years I took dozens of projects from cooking and sewing to livestock evaluation and photography. Each new undertaking taught me skills related to the topic but also lessons beyond what was in the book. Responsibility, record keeping, communication, problem solving, leadership, and interview skills are all essential skills I learned early and still use today. Many years later, as a college graduate, I ended up sitting across a boardroom table from that same volunteer and interviewing for my first career job thankful for my start in 4-H.

Adams County 4-H enrollment is open. We are actively accepting new and returning members, volunteers, and families into our 4-H program. On Saturday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds we will be holding a 4-H Kick Off Open House to get 2022 started right. If you are interested in learning more about the program, we invite you to stop by and find out what 4-H has to offer. There will be project displays, program representatives, clubs, youth members, volunteers, and staff present to chat with you about the extensive opportunities available through 4-H.

4-H youth learn by doing. The program focuses on hands on learning that is research based. We offer experiential learning opportunities for everything from rocketry to rabbits, cooking to cattle. No matter where your interests lie, there is a project for you. And if you are not sure what you are passionate about, we can help with that too. Exploring all that 4-H has to offer is half the fun. According to research from Tufts University, 4-H youth become competent, confident, caring, and connected adults. 4-Her’s are more likely to contribute to their communities, achieve higher grades in school, and continue their education after high school.

And 4-H is FUN! We work hard and we play hard. From club recreation and community service to the county fair to 4-H Camp at Canter’s Cave, there’s something for everyone. Friendships, food, family, and fun are at the heart of 4-H programming. We invite you to become part of our Adams County 4-H family with over a hundred adult volunteers and more than five hundred youth.

Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. Enrollment in Adams County 4-H ends February 15. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.

Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at https://adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.