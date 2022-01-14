Dorothy Reed, 76, of West Union, Ohio, died Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. She was born April 26, 1945 in Vanceburg, Kentucky. She was preceded 8n death by husband, Kendall Reed; parents, Wendall and Nellie (McCall) Heddleston; one brother, Roy Heddleston; and one sister, Wilma Heddleston.

Dorothy is survived by one son, Dallas (Susan) Reed of New Vienna and one brother, Phillip (Martha) Heddleston of Dayton; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Dorothy was a great mother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery and gardening. She helped run the family farm for many years. She will be dearly missed.

Mrs. Reed will be cremated. No services will be held at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.