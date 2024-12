On a free throw late in a Monday, January 10 game at Fairfield, West Union Lady Dragons senior Lexie Rowe became the third girls basketball player in school history to eclipse the coveted 1,000 point mark. Rowe finished Monday’s game with 1,006 total points, joining Jill Potts Kennedy (1,034) and Natasha Barr (1,014) in the exclusive club. With plenty of regular season remaining, Rowe should easily become the school’s all-time leading girls scorer. (Photo provided)