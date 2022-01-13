Lady Dragons get SHAC win over Whiteoak

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Last week was a good week for Coach Bernie Cropper and his West Union Lady Dragons varsity basketball squad as they picked up their fifth and sixth wins of the 2020-21 season. After rolling by Felicity on January 3, then having a game with Fayetteville snowed out on Thursday, the Lady Dragons were back in action on Saturday, January 8 as they traveled to Whiteoak for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up with the Lady Wildcats.

The trip to Highland County proved to be a profitable one for the West Union squad as they overcame a sluggish first half performance to revive in the second half and knock off the host Lady Cats by a final score of 46-34.

In the first half, the Lady Dragons struggled offensively, scoring just 6 points in the opening quarter and adding only 9 in the second. But led by leading scorer Lexie Rowe, the West Union girls exploded for 21 points in the third period, 9 of those by Rowe, and then scored 10 more in the fourth, 6 of those from the charity stripe to pull away and post the double digit win.

The winners placed a pair of girls in double figures, led by Lexie Rowe’s 17 with freshman Ashlah Staten adding 10. Molly Purcell scored 7 and Olivia Lewis 5 for the Lady Dragons.

This week was going to be a challenging one for the West Union girls, beginning with a trip on Monday to Fairfield to face the tough Lady Lions, who defeated the Lady Dragons 70-28 earlier in the season. On Thursday, January 13 the Lady Dragons will host county rival Peebles in another SHAC contest.

BOX SCORE

W. Union (46): Taylor 2 1-2 5, Staten 3 4-4 10, Purcell 3 1-2 7, Boldman 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 2-4 5, Rowe 5 6-8 17, Team 15 14-20 46.

Three-Point Goals:

Lewis 1, Rowe 1