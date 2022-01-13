Information for the local farmer

2022 is here and old man winter seems to have woken up from his slumber in the first full week of the new year. Overall winter has been on the mild side but with plenty of wild swings in the weather with 40-degree temperature swings and plenty of rainfall which means Mud! With variable temperatures and muddy ground conditions and less than Ideal forage quality, nutrition will be critical for all the animals on the farm but extremely important for developing and first calf heifers. Today I want to discuss some factors and steps that should be taken to keep heifers growing well during the winter no matter if she is open, bred, or have a calf by her side.

Weather conditions can have a direct impact on livestock health, reproduction, growth, and development. For Heifers it is critical to make sure that feeding rations and management practices are constructed around the 4 stages of production. The 4 stages of beef cow production include

Stage #1- Calving to breeding, this roughly 82 days and nutrition requirements are highest at this stage.

Stage #2- Breeding to weaning, this is roughly 123 days and nutritional requirements are medium.

Stage #3- weaning to 3rd trimester or 110 days, this is when nutritional requirements are at their lowest.

Stage #4- 3rd trimester or late pregnancy- 50 days, nutritional requirements increase during this stage.

There is a school of thought to not over feed heifers due to the risk for large calves that cause calving issues, to an extent this can be true but maintaining a health body condition score is critical. Body condition scores should be maintained between 5.5 and 6 for heifers. Heifers should reach their target weight prior to breeding season or exposure to the bull so if your average mature cow weight is 1200lbs then times that by 0.65 = 780lbs. The heifer should weigh 780-800lbs at breeding. Research has shown that heifers exposed to the bull or artificially inseminated at 65% of mature weight had 30% better chance of coming in heat at 20, 40, and 60 days after exposure. Chance of becoming pregnant also increased 30% when bred at 65% of mature weight.

During the winter months it can be common for cows to lose a little weight due to environmental factors but for heifer should be avoided at all costs. Separating heifer from mature cows and making sure they are gaining weight is important, remember they are still growing and developing bone, if the heifers calved in the fall, it is critical to separated from the rest of the heard and feed extra energy and higher protein packed forages. With most of the forage samples I have evaluated the 2021 hay crop can be summed up as a lot of quantity and lacking on quality, whole corn (yes even $6.00 corn), soybean meal, distillers’ grain or other supplements are a great way to compensate for low quality forage and prevent heifer weight loss through the roller coaster ride we call winter!

Some other items:

· Private, Commercial, and Fertilizer applicator testing dates will be January 13 and March 10, 2022, located at Ohio valley CTC. To register online by going to pested.osu.edu or call ODA (pesticide division) at 614-728-6987.

· January 11 -private pesticide applicator/fertilizer applicator recertification 5 – 9 p.m. held at the Ohio valley CTC in West Union. Cost is $35 for both pesticide and fertilizer and $15 for those just needing fertilizer recertification only. Please register with our office first by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing your checks to 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, OH, 45693.

· February 15 will be the second private pesticide/fertilizer applicator recertification, location of this event will be at the West Union Frisch’s (back meeting room). Register by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing payments of $35 for both Pesticide and fertilizer or $15 dollars for fertilizer only to the office 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, OH 45693.

· USDA NRCS announces deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The Deadline to apply for these cost share programs is January 14, call (937)544-2033 ext. 3 for details.

· 2022 Tobacco GAP recertification course will be March 31 at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 10 a.m. – noon. This event will be open to both Adams and Brown County producers. Call the Adams County OSU Extension office to RSVP at (937) 544-2339.