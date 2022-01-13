Greyhounds get third win, topping St. Patrick 70-53

St. Patrick’s Chase Walton (14) is sandwiched under the basket by Manchester defenders, Zander White, left, and Brayden Young, right, in action from Tuesday night at MHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Greg Scott and his Manchester Greyhounds were back on their home floor on Tuesday, January 11, dipping into non-conference play as they entertained visitors from across the Ohio River, the St. Patrick Saints. The Greyhounds have played some pretty good basketball this season, but only had two wins to show for it before Tuesday night when they notched win number three, pulling away in the second half and powered by 31 points from senior forward Isaiah Scott, downed the visiting Saints by a final count of 70-53.

“I’m glad to get the win tonight but we still need to do a lot of things better,” said Coach Scott after the game. “We’ve got some kids that have been a little sick but really we have to get more effective on defense. We’ve had some games that we have done well with our up tempo play, it just didn’t turn into wins. We’ve developed a better offense but we need a better defense. As the old saying goes, ‘Offense sells tickets, defense wins ball games’.”

Things looked real bright early for the Hounds, as baskets by Scott, Leland Horner, and Ryland Wikoff gave the home side a quick 6-0 lead, but the Saints rallied and pulled within 8-6 on a bucket by Sam Porter. A ice tip-in by Daulton McDonald extended Manchester’s lead to 12-6 but again the Saints answered to make it 13-12, before a Stick back by Logan Bell gave the Hounds a three-point advantage. The final 15 seconds of the first quarter belonged to St. Patrick, as back-to-back three balls from Braxton Swanger put the visitors in front 18-15 after one.

That St. Pat lead vanished quickly and vanished for good early in the second stanza when the Hounds scored six straight, capped by an offensive board and score by Zander White. The Hounds turned up the pressure on the defensive end and continued to cushion the margin, a Scott three-pointer and a steal and score by Horner made it 28-20.

An 11-2 Manchester run was capped by a McDonald bucket in transition, giving the Hounds a double digit lead, but the Saints’ Chase Walton scored the final three points of the first half, one that ended with the Greyhounds up 32-25.

The two sides traded buckets through the first half of the third quarter until a basket by Conner Darnell and consecutive threes by McDonald and Scott stretched the Hounds’ lead to 50-36. Scott nailed another long ball later in the frame and the third period closed with the home team holding a now comfortable 59-41 advantage.

In the final quarter, the Hounds got a three-pointer from Darnell and the scoring closed in a way that pleased the Greyhound faithful, a 15-foot jumper from fan favorite Karson Reaves with 35 seconds left. That Reaves bucket capped off a successful night for the Hounds as they picked up their third win of the season by the final 70-53 score.

Scott’s 31 points led the Hounds (3-8) and all scorers as the Manchester senior continued his string of solid offensive performances. Daulton McDonald added 9 points, Leland Horner 8, and the winners got 6 each from Brayden Young and Conner Darnell.

“I’m happy that Isaiah is scoring like he is but I’m also happy that we have other kids scoring now too,” said Coach Scott. “At this point in the season last year because of COVID and all, it was hard to keep the boys’ morale up. Our morale is good this year. Our kids are sitting in the locker room right now beating themselves up even after a win because they know there are things they can do better and to me that’s a good thing.”

“They know we’ve had games that we should have won and they’re still hungry mid-season and I’m excited for them because I think there are still some good things to come for us.”

St. Patrick was paced by senior Chase Walton, who had a big game with over half of his team’s points, 27 in all. Braxton Swanger added 9, all on three-point goals, with Sam Porter scoring 7 as the Saints dropped to 3-13 on the season.

The Greyhounds were back in conference play on Friday, January 14 as they made the long haul to Leesburg to battle the Fairfield Lions, who were 50-40 winners over Peebles on Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE

St. Patrick

18 7 16 12 —53

Manchester

15 17 27 11 —70

St. Patrick (53): Porter 2 2-2 7, Briseno 1 2-2 4, Myrick 1 0-0 2, Poczatek 1 0-0 2, Walton 11 408 27, Tesmer 0 0-2 0, Swanger 3 0-0 9, Team 20 8-14 53.

Manchester (70): McDonald 4 0-0 9, Wikoff 2 0-2 4, Young 3 0-0 6, Darnell 2 1-2 6, Z. White 1 0-0 2, Horner 4 0-0 8, Bell 1 0-0 2, Scott 12 4-4 31, Reaves 1 0-0 2, Team 30 5-8 70.

Three-Point Goals:

St. Patrick (5)- Porter 1, Walton 1, Swanger 3

Manchester (5)- McDonald 1, Darnell 1, Scott 3