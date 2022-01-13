Foster steps away from MLSD board after 17 years

After his last meeting on Dec. 15, 2021, Foster stood proudly with his family for a commemorative photo. (Provided)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

After years of impassioned dedication, a chapter comes to a close as Rick Foster, long-time Manchester Local School District board member and president, steps away.

Foster has been a member of the board since its inception in 2004 when the district was created.

“They were doing a similar effort in Peebles, Ohio, and I saw similarities in our situation here with Manchester being associated with Adams County Ohio Valley School District. I started talking with senior educators, retired educators and [other interested parties], and we decided to do it ourselves. We did, we were successful with the creation in 2004,” said Foster.

After a final resolution created the MLSD on Jan. 12, 2004, the ESC began accepting applications for the five-member board. At the time, application packets could be picked up at the ESC office in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Defender or C-103 in West Union, Ohio.

“The ESC asked for applicants who wanted to be a board member, and I was one of the original five. We went through an interview process, and I was successful in getting that position,” he said. Approved applicants were appointed on Feb. 9.

“I was the first president of the board. Every year since then, with the exception of two years, I’ve been president. During my entire tenure, I was quite involved with the Ohio School Board Association, and in 2014, I became president of the regional OSBA. I became pretty immersed in that at the state level, so I stepped back from being president for two years. During that time, Terry Himes replaced me. When I completed that role with OSBA, I was voted back in as president for the remainder of my time there,” said Foster.

After deciding not to run for reelection, effectively terminating his 17-year tenure, his term ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

“It’s time. I retired in 2017, and now I’m just a part-time contractor. My wife, Candy, is retired. We’re seeking more time to go to Florida, we purchased a home and we spend time down there. It’s just time to step away and do more personal things. We have grandchildren now. It’s time to walk away,” said Foster.

Looking back, Foster can say that his greatest accomplishment was being part of a team that was able to establish a district for the community.

“[We have] maintained that district for almost 18 years, and set it up to where we’re debt-free, we have a wonderful academic record and a wonderful, beautiful campus that we put together for the community. I was part of that team. We’ve had great superintendents, great treasurers, board members, staff, [we’ve been blessed]. We created the district to improve the educational quality and services for the students of the attendance area. We’ve had opportunities to enhance that all along, up until the biggest hurdle we’ve had to overcome, which was the loss of the power plants,” said Foster.

But, we have been successful in conquering that “speed bump,” he said.

“We’re still fiscally solvent and the five-year forecast shows that we’re in the black,” he said. Ending a chapter in this book of life does not come without its lingering sentiments, however.

“I’ll miss being instrumental from the big picture. I was not one that did things at the lower level. But, looking into the future and trying to maintain, as I said earlier, the district for the community for years to come,” said Foster.

Foster plans to spend more time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time in Florida, too. My daughter works at Disney, and Candy and I are annual pass-holders. We go quite a bit,” said Foster.

We’re looking forward to our next trip, he said.

“We’re happy and truly blessed. I’ve always said that God puts us exactly where He wants us all the time. Every moment. I felt He put me there in 2003 when we were putting the plans together, establishing the foundation, financials and hierarchy. He put me there for a reason, and all along, He’s put me in the right place,” said Foster.

Now, in 2022, it is time to reap the benefits of what he and his wife have put together for the family.

“I don’t know if I want to say goodbye. At the moment, we’re not leaving. I’d like to say that it’s certainly been an honor for me to serve the community and the students of our attendance area for all of these years. It’s been a blessing for me all of the time,” he said.