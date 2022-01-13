‘Everyone stormed the field and it will be something I will always remember’

Grace McDowell performs her everyday duties with the Bengals in the training rooms under Paul Brown Stadium. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Cincinnati Bengals fans all over the tri-state area are basking in the glory of the team making its first appearance in the NFL playoffs since 2015, bit for one young lady from Adams County, the ride has been extra special from a unique perspective.

North Adams High School graduate Grace McDowell, now a senior in the Athletic Training program at Northern Kentucky University, has been interning with the Bengals for the 2021 season, giving her an up close and personal look at this memorable season.

“One of our last clinical placements is nine credit hours in a clinic, a high school, or with a professional sports team,” McDowell told the Defender in a recent interview. “Every year the Bengals have four interns from surrounding schools. My program director gave me the email of the Bengals’ head athletic trainer and I was able to set up an interview. I got the position as a student athletic trainer that same day. I was super excited when I was given the position but I was also really nervous because I didn’t feel prepared to work with a professional sports team.”

McDowell’s fear were quickly put to rest as she began a buy schedule at Paul Brown Stadium, being there from 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. every day, with some days shorter and some longer.

“Each morning is scheduled treatment for the players where I got to perform those treatments which usually includes modalities such as ultrasound, laser, or electrical stimulation.” McDowell explained. “I also perform manual treatment such as joint mobilizations and massages. A big part of the treatment is physical therapy where I get to assist with the players’ daily rehab. As you watch them progress and get back to the field, you cannot help but feel happy for them.”

“My other responsibilities include taking players to doctor’s appointments, setting up the fields for practices/gameday, plus stocking and taking inventory in the athletic training room. People think athletic trainers are just “water girls” but we have a huge part in the health of the athletes as we prepare them and help them recover from the tolls on their bodies.”

Though most of McDowell’s work takes place in the PBS training rooms, she has had the unique pleasure of being on the sidelines for Bengals home games and she got to make one road trip.

“Being on the sidelines during games is a lot of fun but can also be really intense,” says McDowell. “You have to be prepared in case one of the players needs something or if someone gets hurt. The coaches are also extremely intense at times, so it is best to stay out of their way. You also need to be sure you are out of the way when players come flying off the field. It is a lot of fun when the Bengals are winning, or if it is a really close game, definitely an adrenaline rush. “

“I was able to go to one away game and that was an experience I will never forget, getting to fly with the team and see all of the work that goes into catering for the team. I didn’t get to go to any more away games because they have limited the number of people who travel due to COVID.”

Naturally with all of her duties, McDowell has had a lot of interaction with the members of the Bengals, including being paid by one of the players to stuff and fill packing peanuts into one of the other players’ cars as a prank.

“I’ve ainteracrted with pretty much every player on the team,” said McDowell. ” I’ve gotten to know someof the guys on a deeper level from getting to assist them with their rehab or from them just hanging out in the training room. Jordan Evans, Brandon Wilson, andXavier Su’a-Filo are some of the favorites that I’ve gotten to know. Jow Burrow is one of the most confident people I have ever been around. From my interactions, he seems like a nice person, but he means business. I work with the offense during practices, so I have gotten to know them more than the defensive players. Tee Higgins is a cool person and I guess an interestin fact is that I stretch him before every practice and game. I sometimes forget that they are ‘famous’ because they are really just normal guys.”

“A couple of Sundays ago when the Bengals clinched the AFC North, beating the Chiefs on a last-second field goal, was the most exciting game of the year by far. The stadium was electric and being on the sideline was a huge rush. The Bengals hadn’t been in the playoffs for years and all of the staff on the sideline who had been there a long time were ecstatic. I was a nervous wreck the last minute of the game but being by the players and staff when Evan (McPherson) made the field goal was awesome.”

“Everyone stormed the field and it will be something I will always remember. Everyone was just so happy and ehre was an overwhelming sense of accomplishment. Hearing Zac Taylor’s speech and celebrating with the team in the locker room after the game was a lifetime memory for me.”

So if you are in the stands at Paul Brown Stadium this weekend for the playoff battle or if you are watching fromthe comfort of your own home, keep an eye out for the young lady from North Adams. She can always say she was part of this football ride.