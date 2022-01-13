Commissioners hold December 27 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on December 27, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Chris Johnson. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending December 24, 2021.

The board discussed the Interior Courthouse Paint Project. Commissioner Ward sanded, stained and varnished the handrails to the stairways, and due to amount of traffic in the courthouse should be refinished every 3 to 4 years. The ceiling in the main hallway was also discussed with a 2022 project to replace the tiles. Cleaning of the wood doors in the courthouse will also to be completed a minimum of twice per year.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the 2022 mileage rate of $.42 per mile for official county business. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the 2022 blanket travel authorization for the Adams County Board of Commissioners and employees to travel in the normal performance of their duties within all eighty-eight counties in the State of Ohio and Mason County, Kentucky. This does not include overnight stays. Travel is to be reimbursed on at least a quarterly basis and filed within the auditor within thirty (30) days. If travel vouchers are not submitted within this timeframe, payment may not be made. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the blanket travel authorization for Auditor David Gifford to attend the County Auditor’s Association Executive, Legislative & Conference Planning for the 2022 year. The meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month at the Embassy Suites Dublin Hotel, Dublin, Ohio, and the Travel Expenses will be 250 miles at .42 cents for the total reimbursement of $105 for each meeting. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to sign correspondence regarding a lack of funds for purchasing of vehicles for the Sheriff Department County General allowances and to draw the funds from the FOJ account. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to renew a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. to provide services to senior citizens funded through revenues collected from the Senior Citizens Tax Levy in 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to renew a contract between the Adams County Commissioners and Adams Brown Community Action Partnership, Inc. for ABCAP to provide Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels through revenues collected from the Senior Citizens Tax Levy in 2022. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with Carlos Stapleton, WAI Construction Group, LLC to discuss the status of the EMS Station #400 Block Repair Project.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Manchester Village Storm Sewer Project- Project halted pending change order. Cast iron water main will need replaced; project will need re-engineered; Courthouse Sidewalk Project update- concrete pours, sinkhole from drainage will be rerouted to storm sewer; Adams County Training Center update- Floor finish project complete; electric service meter to be installed December 27, 2021; OVRDC Brownfield Round 2 Funding- $5 million available for blighted properties. Villages of Manchester and Peebles will be the main focus of funding; CHIP Grant Inspector RFP.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the advertisement for Requests for Proposals of an implementation of CHIP Inspector with commencement date of December 1, 2022, for the purpose of home rehabilitation, water line taps, etc. as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: ARPA funding- Bound Tree orders delayed; Return of advances; Personnel- V. Walter, Brooks, A. Walters, C. Walters, Picklesimer; Dispatch paging tones for Station #400, donated radios

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Vanessa Walters as a PRN EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 27, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Ashley Brooks as a full-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective January 10, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Aaron Walters as a full-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 27, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Christopher Walters as a part-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 27, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Christopher Walters as a part-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective December 27, 2021. Vote: All aye.

Green Township Trustee John Easter met with the board to discuss EMS coverage within his township. Mr. Easter stated the township has been asked to sign an agreement with the Village of Manchester for EMS coverage and he requested clarification pertaining to the Adams County EMS services. Under the county-wide Emergency Medical Services tax levy, Adams County EMS is obligated to respond to all calls within the county including all villages with a main focus on providing services to constituents. Mr. Easter was concerned about response times to Green Township and invited Chief McCleese to view their facility. The differences between hard-billing and soft-billing were also discussed and how the constituents would be charged for services. The Villages of Manchester and West Union would require payments directly to the village under hard-billing, whereas the County would soft-bill due to tax levy funding. Green Township Trustee Wes Taylor was also present only for informational purposes and did not participate in the discussion. Also discussed was water lines and water pressure in Green Township with ECD Director Holly Johnson.

Legal counsel reviewed Ohio Revised Code 307.05 and the Final Plan for County-Wide Enhanced 911 document. Commencing January 1, 2022, Adams County Emergency Medical Services will become the primary agency in Adams County and will be toned out on every 911 dispatch. Adams County EMS is obligated to respond to all calls due to county-wide tax levy and will only be disregarded unless and until another agency has responded and actually on the scene. A teleconference was held with Sergeant Mike Estep to discuss tone drop procedures, CAD system, and disregard procedures.

The following letter was submitted to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Sergeant Mike Estep:

December 27, 2021

Dear Sheriff Rogers and Sergeant Estep,

Commencing January 1, 2022, Adams County EMS will be the primary agency for all EMS calls throughout Adams County. The Villages of West Union and Manchester also be toned out within their respective villages at the same time as the Adams County EMS.

Adams County EMS shall not be disregarded at any time unless and until another agency has responded and is actually on the scene.

Please advise all employees accordingly.

Sincerely,

Adams County Board of Commissioners

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2022 Salary Certification for employees of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a Special Meeting on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of year-end business. The special meeting notice will be advertised as a public service announcement on C103 radio due to the newspaper deadlines. Vote: All aye.

The Ohio County Commissioners Annual Reporting Form for Calendar Year 2021 was received from the office of Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General, for the statistics of marriage licenses processed in Adams County for 2021. The form was turned over to Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms for her departmental reporting. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.