By Julia McCane-Knox

Enjoy all of our To-Go Kits this January. We have winter-themed Craft Kits-to-Go at all of our library locations. In this program, each age group has a craft kit targeted for their specific difficulty level, complete with craft instructions and supplies. Craft kits are supplied upon request. In addition, warm up your week with Hot Cocoa Kits-to-Go. From January 24-29, while supplies last, each patron who comes in will receive a take-home kit to make Hot Cocoa at home. One take-home kit per person. The kits are available upon request at the Peebles and West Union Libraries.

Lastly, enjoy Movie Night Kits-to-Go at the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries. From January 21-22, at the Peebles and West Union Libraries, each patron who checks out DVD(s) will receive a treat bag with individually wrapped candy and one bag of microwaveable popcorn. One treat bag per person, while supplies last. Movie Night-to-Go Kit will take place on January 20, from 1-5 p.m., at the Manchester library. In this program, when you check out a DVD, you will be given one Movie-to-Go Kit. Each kit contains popcorn, candy, and a small bag of chips.

Join us for Virtual Storytime. The Adams County Public Library has a YouTube channel where you can watch Storytimes that are full of enjoyable books, fun songs and rhymes, and great craft and activity ideas. These programs are designed to encourage a love of reading in your little ones and to help develop their early literacy skills. Additionally, they are a great way to see your local library’s children’s programmers since we can’t meet in person right now. We also post new Virtual Storytimes weekly on our Facebook page. Subscribe to our YouTube channel today.

If you like coloring and drawing, you should head to the North Adams Library/ In January, join Allison for the Community Snow Globe Program. Children can help the librarians finish their giant paper snow globe by decorating a winter character or adding an object to it. Art supplies are available at the library. While visiting the North Adams Library, be sure to check out the winter-themed book and DVD displays.

Need a notary? Come to the library/ We offer free notary services at our West Union branch. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notary is available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present. For more information, call the West Union branch at (937) 544-2591.

Do you need ancestry resources or credible resources for a school assignment? Ask us. Stop by or call your local library; we are here to serve you: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Chat services are also available on our website at adamscolibrary.org and on Facebook. Moreover, if you need help using the new device your just got for the Holidays, just call the Peebles Library and schedule and an appointment to meet with Jacob, our Digital Literacy Specialist. If you prefer to search our online databases, go to adamscolibrary.org and click “Resources.”