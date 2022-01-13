3, 2, 1 — liftoff into the Space Force

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Taylor Gast, 26, of Seaman, Ohio, is taking a leap into the exosphere and joining the Space Force.

The Space Force is the newest branch of the Armed Forces and was established on Dec. 20, 2019.

“When I first graduated [from North Adams in 2014], I never even thought the military was an option. I had gotten a college scholarship to play basketball at the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio. That’s something that I and my father had been working toward nearly my entire life. I knew that I wanted to play college basketball. When military recruiters came to our high school, I was never interested. I never stopped by. After I graduated, I wasn’t very career-oriented. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I had interests, but nothing I ever thought about seriously. I attended the university for health administration, honestly, for the money. My father was in the health field, and he mentioned it to me. He knew I didn’t know what I wanted to do and told me about the great hours and [the benefits]. That was why I wanted to do it in the beginning,” said Gast.

She quickly discovered, however, that these aspirations were not a feasible fit for her.

“I did not like playing college sports, I didn’t like going to college for what I was going for. It was just not my thing. I spent the day with a man who worked in health administration, and he was running a hospital. That’s when I realized that it wasn’t for me. It did not fit my personality,” said Gast.

Although the possibility of joining the military was never a ping on her radar, three years ago, her mind began to change.

“I had friends that were in the military, and I saw their experiences. They were doing such cool things. I was watching my friends go to Greece and Africa. I’ve always wanted to travel; I’ve always been an adventurous person. They were making money going on tours and getting deployed. In the military, you have the best benefits, you have the best health insurance, they take care of your housing. I kept talking to my friends about joining, and I want to experience things and travel. The more I thought about it, the more the military fits my personality and what I want to do with my life. There is also the pride you have in supporting your country,” said Gast.

At this point, Gast was aware of the Space Force but had no clue how to join. Like a meteor drawn into the atmosphere, the opportunity came to her.

“I took my ASVAB test, which is what qualifies you for jobs. I had a pretty good score, but I didn’t realize my score was efficient enough to qualify for the Space Force. Two days after I got home from West Virginia, where my enlistment process was held, I got a call from the Space Force recruiter. He introduced himself and said he would really like to talk to me about applying for the Space Force. That’s how this whole thing got started. I was originally in the Air Force, I was sworn in and thought I was going until he called me. He sent me an application which was seven written questions,” said Gast.

She waited two months after submitting her application, and admittedly, began to become a little disheartened.

“I was thinking, you know, there’s no way I got in. It’s taking forever. But finally, he called me one day and said my application came back highly qualified. From there, I got to pick my top jobs for the Space Force and see which ones were available for me,” said Gast. She picked eight potential jobs out of the plethora of enrapturing options available in the Force.

“My top was Geospatial Intelligence, and that’s what I ended up going for. It entails looking at imagery. There are certain parts of the world that we cover with satellites, and we can see clear images from them. Our main job is to exploit and analyze multi-sensor imagery and do geospatial data. We also have to analyze certain terrain. We have to determine whether, based on the images, there are potential threats. We go through extensive training to determine whether or not something presents a possible threat. We also utilize maps to determine locations and distances from a certain target. We have to present and prepare the reports to our higher-ups. If you are doing your job and paying attention to these images – which could be tanks, artillery, missiles – it could be the difference between potential life and death,” said Gast.

Originally, Gast had signed her contract for a four-year term.

“My mindset was I could go ahead and get my bachelor’s degree while I’m in the military for the four years. When it was time for me to reenlist or terminate, I could make the decision whether or not I wanted to stay, but, the more I talked to people in the military, [the more my mind changed]. I talked to [veterans] of the military, and they had really amazing stories and things to say. They were very real about [the military experience, too]. So, in talking to them, I decided to extend my contract for another two years. I’m under contract for Geospatial Intelligence in the Space Force for six years,” said Gast.

After six years, she will reevaluate her position.

“Honestly, I have a better mindset about the military than I did before. My uncle was in the Air Force for nine years, and when I was asking him about what he would have done, he said he kicked himself in the butt every day for not retiring from the military. There are a lot of benefits. There are so many awesome things you can do. My obtainable short goal is to go in for six years and get my bachelor’s degree in General Science, or it could even be Geospatial Science depending on how I like it. Because of the college credits I have so far, I will go in as an E-3, so I’ve skipped two ranks already. By the time I get my bachelor’s, I will be able to rank up, and instead of being enlisted, I will have an opportunity to be an officer if I apply and am accepted,” said Gast.

Gast begins her basic training in February in San Antonio, Tx. After basic, she will be sent to school to learn her trade. It is during this schooling that she will learn where her first duty station will be, such as Germany or Hawaii.

“In no way do my views or opinions reflect the Space Force or military. I also want to say that it is the highest honor to be representing my country and the Space Force. All I want to do is to help grow this branch of the military and be able to get more information out about it. It is so cool. I know a lot of people view it as a joke because it was made a joke at first, but the Space Force is going to be the most advanced way to protect our country and deal with special warfare. I’m super excited to be a part of something so awesome,” said Gast.