Peebles 6th Grade Boys win Holiday Classic

Submitted News

The Peebles sixth grade boys bsketball squad recently competed in the Holiday Classic at the Complex at Portsmouth West. The Indians went undefeated in pool play to earn the #1 seed in the tournament. The Indians received a first-round bye and defeated Portsmouth West in the semis and eventually defeated Notre Dame in the finals to become tourney champs.

The champions are pictured above, left to right, Coach Josh Johnson, Hearlie Schutte, Asa Minton, Bo Johnson, Liam Shoemaker, Lucas Krieger, Braylen Stephens, Cooper Meade, Cole Elliott, and Coach Ty Stephens. (Photo provided)