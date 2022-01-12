Norman Ray Adkins, Jr., 74 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Norman was born on May 16, 1947, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Margaret (Keeble) and Norman Adkins, Sr. Norman worked as a welder.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise (Bustle) Adkins, who died on July 9, 1995; and by a son, Chip Moore; a brother, and a sister. He is survived by four daughters, Penny (Junior) Cole of Winchester, Shirley (Jerry) Harcourt of Felicity, Becky Adkins of Bethel and Mary Rivera of Fairfield. Norman will be missed by his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.