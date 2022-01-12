Lena C. Case, age70 years of Cedar Mills, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Lena was born on December 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Brooks) Bennett in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include her loving husband Jim Case of Cedar Mills, Ohio; daughter Melissa Grooms of West Union, Ohio; son Joshua Case of Cedar Mills, Ohio; three sisters. Kathy Hall, Nancy Storer, and Linda Bentley. all of Cedar Mills, Ohio; three brothers Jim Bennett, Doug Bennett, and Lawrence Bennett all of Cedar Mills, Ohio; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chuck Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the Case Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.