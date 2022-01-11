Tony Dale Young, age 54 of Bentonville, Ohio passed away on January 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 11,1967 at Adams County Hospital to Donald and Betty Young. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Young.

Tony is survived by his wife, A.J. Young (Cluxton), his mother Betty Young and brother Jay Young. He is also survived by his children Emmalee Young-Cox, Tony “Dustin” Young (Desiree’), Logan Young, Cole Hensley (Mackenzi Stephens), Morgan Young, Kelsey Young and Peyton Apgar. He had eight grandchildren. He also had nieces, nephews and several close family and friends.

Tony served in the United States Army and was a member of the Veterans Club, active as a Service Officer for Post 325 and a Judge Advocate Officer for Post 8287. Tony was employed at DP&L during the closing of the company. He was currently employed at GE Aviation where he worked as a Service Chemical Operator in the Engine Services.

Tony enjoyed history especially military history. The Civil War was his favorite. He enjoyed cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Chiefs. Tony loved dirt track racing and followed the Roush Racing drivers. He cheered for anyone who drove a FORD.

Mr. Young will be cremated. There will be a public memorial service at the Manchester VFW Post #8287 from 2 – 8 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.