Coach Young Classic is Saturday

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

on Saturday, January 15, North Adams High School will again play host to the annual Coach Young Classic, a full day of basketball action to honor the legacy of the late Coach Dave Young and his legendary coaching career. Last year’s Classic fell victim to COVID, so this year will be the eighth Coach Young Classic overall.

Twelve different teams from southern Ohio will be in action at this year’s Young Classic with the schedule as follows:

11:45 a.m.- West Union vs. Adams County Christian

1:30 p.m.- Ripley vs. Western Latham

3:15 p.m.- North Adams vs. Western Latham (Girls)

5 p.m.- Whiteoak vs. Georgetown

6:45 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Chesapeake

8:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. South Point

Admission to this year’s Classic will be $8 for everyone, good for all six games if you want to spend the day in the NAHS gymnasium. Also, there will be an all-day “Split The Pot” with the proceeds going to the family of former Southeast District official Matt Orin, who unexpectedly passed away last year. The drawing will be held at halftime of the final game of the day.