Charles L Collins, Jr., 72 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Charles was born on November 1, 1949, in Dayton, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles E and Edith “Mary” (Raines) Collins. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, Charles worked as a small-engine mechanic and contractor.

Charles is survived by his wife, Colleen (Carter) Collins. He also leaves a stepdaughter, Alyce M (Richard) Cran of Dolan Springs, Arizona; and by three grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.