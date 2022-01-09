WU Village Council releases official minutes of December 14 meeting

Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on December 14, 2021, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – arrived at 7:08 p.m., Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief WULS, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Roger Riley – Zoning Board, Lt. Ryan Myers, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on November 23, 2021 with the revision on page 1047 next to the last sentence will be fire instead of fine and the special meeting on December 3, 2021, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of November for the net amount of $2436.12, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2021- 14 water rates to the customers of the West Union Water/Sewer Department; second reading Suspend the rules for Ordinance 2021-15 and declare an emergency, motion by Mark Brewer, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2021-15 Temporary Appropriations for 2022, motion by Steve Rothwell, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor introduced an agreement for Provision of Public Service Communication, after some discussion, no action was taken. Suspend the rules for Ordinance 2021-16 and declare an emergency, motion by Jason Francis, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis for Ordinance 2021-16 establishing the Village of West Union Fire Department and Life Squad as the primary first responder for the Village of West Union, Ohio, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

After some more discussion on the agreement for Provision of Public Service Communication, motion by Randy Brewer to have the Mayor and Village Administrator contact the Adams County Sheriff and the 911 Director to enter into this agreement, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Suspend the rules for Ordinance 2021-17, motion by Jason Francis, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Jason Francis for Ordinance 2021- 17 implementing a program to recover costs associated with Delivery of Public Safety Services by Village of West Union for emergency response, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Kirker passed out copies of four different recommended rates for the water department. After much discussion, motion by Jason Francis for Ordinance 2021-14 rates: inside rate increase to be 4 per cent and outside rate increase to be 15 per cent for 2022; and a raise of three per cent for both, inside and outside, for the next nine years, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mark Brewer – nay, motion passed.

2. The Village Administrator talked about the water going across the road where the SR 41 Shared Path was being put in, no action was taken.

3. Discussion on the Wastewater Treatment Plant open house, Council decided to wait until Spring. The Panhandle Sewer Project is getting material in to start the project. Crackle Project is still waiting on the manholes to be delivered.

Kent Bryan, CT Consultants spoke to Council on the North Street project, no action was taken.

Danni Studebaker, WULS advised Council the Squad had 200 runs in the month of November and a total for this month of 87. The year total is 2,133. She has checked into transferring patients and the trucks will need to be inspected.

Council member Mark Brewer questioned Dr. Armstrong’s fees, no action was taken.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief, announced that the department had around 3,400 calls so far this year. Sanderson discussed the pay for the new part-time officer, motion by Jason Francis to pay $13 per hour and for him to sign a contract, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, informed Council the Fire Department had 22 runs last month and 453 so far this year. The Fire Chief told Council the fire contracts for Tiffin Township, Liberty Township and Brush Creek Township have been signed and turned into the Clerk. Kirker also spoke on a FEMA Grant, no action was taken.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor discussed the Cassidy’s law suit, UDF signage, closing the alleyway between Pleasant Street and Cross Street, and stimulus money making the payments on the new life squad.

The Clerk talked about AT&T First Net for the First Responders, and adding a new stop sign at the corner of Spark Street, Williams Street, and Pleasant Street, no action was taken.

Mayor Buda asked Council if the Village wanted to join the Ohio Municipal League – Johnson & Johnson Opioids Law Suit, motion by Mark Brewer to join the suit, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Francis told Council about some grants and discussed the overtime and shifts for the employees. He asked the Mayor to put the Clerk on all of the committee meetings, so she can take the Minutes.

Motion by John R Lafferty for executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with an attorney, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to adjourn, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.