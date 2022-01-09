A new year is here once again, it is hard to believe that it is 2022. With a new year comes new possibilities and opportunities for farmers. Just as any business most opportunities come with their fare share of challenges and the year 2022 will be no exception. So, fare 2021 has ended on a mild note weather wise with record breaking warm temperatures and very mild nighttime temperatures, I even thought I heard spring peepers starting to sing.

As I make my rounds around the county, I have notices that there is not quite as much winter wheat planted across the county. Lack of winter wheat planting is not just isolated to Adams County, it is a common theme across the entire United States and even the world. There could be many factors driving the lack of enthusiasm to raise winter wheat for grain this year, rising input cost, poor planting conditions in the fall, and the rise in seed cost, are just a few reasons winter wheat is not as popular this year. On the other hand, as I look at my own wheat field, I am having a constant mental battle between mowing it for forage (this is commonly what I do) or keeping it for grain.

Winter wheat makes great forage and cattle love it, on the other hand I am looking at potential harvest prices of 8/bushel or more and $5.-$6/ bale for straw. This is challenging many farmers are wrestling with as the open the door to 2022. So here are some thought that might help your mental anguish or make it worse.

· You can’t starve yield or profit- This is true for most everything farmer raise, from corn to cattle, you get what you put into the product. Wheat can be a finicky crop and loves fertility, according to past OSU research the highest wheat yield and the greatest grain quality came from wheat raised on soils with PH levels of 6.3- 7.0, phosphorus levels of 25-40ppm and potassium levels of 100-120 ppm. If Phosphorus levels are lower that 25ppm it has been recommended to apply 80-100 lbs of Phosphorus, this is equivalent to 173-217lbs/ac of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer. Nitrogen rates should be based off potential yield goals OSU research recommends using this equation – N rate= 40+1.75 x (yield potential-50), example 40 + 1.75 x 80bu/ac-50 = 92.5lbs of actual nitrogen/acre, if you use dry granular urea this would be equivalent to 201lbs per acre.

· Better grain quality comes from better drainage- If you have wheat growing o fields that are poorly drained, prone to flooding, or have poor air movement, consider harvesting for forage rather than grain. Better grain quality and yield come from well drained and high upland fields. Excess moister and humidity can create fungus and grain spoilage at harvest time.

· Winter Wheat yields big tons – Research (and personal experience) shows that when winter wheat planted in early October can yield as much as 4-5 tons per acres with CP levels of 10-12% when addition nitrogen is applied in the spring. If you don’t have livestock to feed current market prices for small grain haylage is sitting pretty healthy at $160-180/ton, this could be a potential of $900/acre gross income.

Some other items:

· Private, Commercial, and Fertilizer applicator testing dates will be January 13 and March 10, 2022, located at Ohio valley CTC. To register online by going to pested.osu.edu or call (pesticide division) at 614-728-6987.

· January 11- private pesticide applicator/fertilizer applicator recertification 5 – 9 p.m. held at the Ohio valley CTC. Cost is $35 for both pesticide and fertilizer and $15 for those just needing fertilizer recertification only. Please register with our office first by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing your checks to 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, Ohio, 45693.

· February 15 will be the second private pesticide/fertilizer applicator recertification, location of this event will be at the West Union Frisch’s (back meeting room. Register by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing payments of $35 for both Pesticide and fertilizer or $15 dollars for fertilizer only to the office 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, OH 45693.

· USDA NRCS announces deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The deadline to apply for these cost share programs is January 14, call (937)544-2033 ext. 3 for details.

· 2022 Tobacco GAP recertification course will be March 31,2022 at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 10:00am-12:00pm. This event will be open to both Adams and Brown County producers. Call the Adams County OSU Extension office to RSVP at (937) 544-2339.