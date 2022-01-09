Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on December 20, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Ward.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending December 17, 2021.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Sick time donation consistent with union contract agreement; Meeting with Judge Brett Spencer and Director of Children Services Jill Wright to discuss IV-D funding and allowable expenditures.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams County Training Center update- Duke Energy to install meter; Manchester Storm Sewer Project- Project halted pending engineering of water and sewer lines currently in place.

Chris Orleck met with the board to acquire information on broadband coverage and expansion in Adams County.

EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel; EPA Squad issue- Station #100- On December 15, 2021 the EPA responded to Station #100 for a report of a 2016 Braun F450 Ambulance that had emission controls removed in 2020. An EPA order was issued to ground the squad pending replacement of the emission controls. Assistant Chief Dozier provided documentation that according to Federal Register Vol. 77, Number 11, modifications can be made to emergency vehicles that could lead to decreased engine power, speed, and torque with the emission controls in place. The EPA withdrew the order to ground the vehicle; CARES Act funding updated expenditure deadline; Station #400- Staff will cover southern region of county; Revenue update; 911 Dispatch of Emergency Medical Services and tones effective January 1, 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Chris Lawson as a full-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical services effective December 20, 2021 per salary schedule as recommended by Assistant Chief Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve Drawdown Request #3 in the amount of $500.00 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to reappoint David Mangus as the apiary inspector for Adams County in 2022 with compensation not to exceed the amount of $1,200 which will include labor rate of $15 per hour and mileage reimbursement rate of $0.42 per mile. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to establish the following new fund: CDBG 2021 #087. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to establish the 2022 regular session meeting date schedule for the Adams County Board of Commissioners:

January 3, 10, 18, 24, 31

February 7, 14, 22, 28

March 4, 14, 21, 28

April 4, 11, 18, 25

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 31

June 6, 13, 21, 27

July 1, 11, 18, 25

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

September 6, 12, 19, 26

October 3, 11, 17, 24, 31

November 7, 14, 21, 28

December 5, 12, 19, 27.

Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to establish the 2022 regular session meeting date schedule for the Adams County Board of Commissioners:

January 1, 2022- New Year’s Day

January 17, 2022- Martin Luther King Day

February 21, 2022- Presidents Day

April 15, 2022- Good Friday/Close @ Noon

May 30, 2022- Memorial Day

June 20, 2022- Juneteenth

July 4, 2022- Independence Day

September 5, 2022- Labor Day

October 10, 2022- Columbus Day

November 11, 2022- Observe Veterans Day

November 24-25, 2022- Thanksgiving

December 23, 2022- Observe Christmas/Close @ Noon

December 26, 2022- Observe Christmas

Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: ARPA funding guidelines, expenditures; Adams County Welcome Center- Restrooms, approved drawings.

Adams County Regional Medical Center CEO Alan Bird and Chief Nursing Officer Rachel Cummings met with the board to discuss an ARPA funding request. The request is seeking funding to update broadband networks within their facilities to support telemedicine with UC Medical Center to include telemedicine carts, IT infrastructure, and access point expansion at the Adams County Regional Medical Center and off-site locations at a cost of $868,789.84 for the complete project. The board discussed current allocations of the available funding and will consider partial funding of the project. Also discussed hospital staffing issues. Also discussed hospital staffing issues.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into negotiations on a Cross Street, West Union property formally known as the Defender Publications and to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign on behalf of the county. Any agreement would be contingent upon building inspections. The property location with proximity to the courthouse and 5100 square foot building would make the property convenient for multiple county offices and storage options; and a recent reduction in list price creates an ideal opportunity to move forward. Commissioner Ward abstained from discussion and voting due to a potential conflict of interest. Vote: Ward, Abstain; Pell, Aye; Moore, Aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign a Letter of Commitment with Tab Products Co LLC for Record Archive Building and Annex Building File Storage Expansion Project as recommended by Clerk of Courts Larry Heller. Vote: All aye.

Mr. William Baker met with the board to discuss the Adams County Training Center Retaining Wall Replacement Project. The wall replacement is now complete. Mr. Baker signed a release waiver and received compensation for damages to his property due to the retaining wall collapse.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2022 Salary Certification for employees of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. Vote: All aye.

The board held a discussion with legal counsel on the County Health Insurance Policy Spousal Waiver. Legal Counsel recommended that OPERS sponsored HRA funding does not qualify as coverage and the spouse should be added to the county policy. A teleconference with Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises further discussed spousal coverage. Ms. Brown will follow up with additional information.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 3:02 p.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley, Prosecutor David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Weaver to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of Manchester and West Union vs. Adams County Commissioners in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Commissioner Ward reconvened the meeting at 3:39 p.m. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with Cheryl Copas to discuss an invoice for CAD service upgrade due to the addition of EMS Station #400. The 911 Dispatch funding has the budget will cover the upgrade.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the 2022 County Annual Appropriation Resolution. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.