Build your New Year’s Resolution with the 4-H Pledge

News Release

Happy New Year! I, like many of you, am looking forward to 2022 as an opportunity to reset, refocus, and reenergize myself. A new page on the calendar gives us the chance to begin fresh and adjust our priorities and goals. As a 4-H mom shared, this is a great time to look to the year ahead through the lens of the 4-H Pledge.

I pledge my HEAD to clearer thinking. Resolve to learn a new skill, take a challenging class, or develop a new hobby. Organize! Your room, your desk, or your schedule, we could all use a little more organization in some area of our lives. Read one book a week. Whether you’re reading for pleasure, to improve yourself, or out of curiosity, expanding your mind through reading is always a worthwhile pursuit.

My HEART to greater loyalty. Plan a weekly family night. Play cards, board games, watch a movie, or work on a family hobby. Make family dinners a priority. Eat together as often as possible. Meals don’t have to be elaborate but having a nutritious meal, around the table, with your family is a great way to refuel ourselves. Set aside time to visit friends and loved ones each month. Remembering to prioritize our relationships with family and friends is key to a happy heart.

My HANDS to larger service. Organize a food drive, volunteer at the pet shelter, homeless shelter, or help a neighbor. Plan a visit to a nursing or assisted living home and spend time with the residents. Help plan and participate in meaningful community service through your 4-H Club. Volunteer to mentor teens or youth. Time spent giving of ourselves is often the most fulfilling time we can spend.

And my HEALTH to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world. Exercise! Get out and walk, join a gym, or just dance for 15 minutes a day. Get your body moving. Drink 64 oz of water each day to stay hydrated. Buy a new fresh fruit or vegetable to try each week. Be adventurous, you never know what you might like.

Remember to set achievable goals for 2022. The closer the rungs on our ladders, the easier they are to climb. When we come across others who may have stumbled, offer a hand up. Cheer for the successes of those around you, as loudly as possible. Most importantly as we move through the new year, be kind; to yourself and to others. Here’s to a bright, hopeful New Year full of prosperity for us all!

Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.

Upcoming Dates in Adams County 4-H:

• January 8- Ohio Fair Manager’s Conference Junior Fair Day, Columbus

• Adams County Junior Fair Board members will represent the county at this statewide event. They bring back valuable information and new ideas to support the growth of our junior fair.

• January 15- Ohio State Fair Market Beef DNA kit due to the Ohio Expo Center

• January 15- Market Beef Weigh-in, 8:30 – 10 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds.All exhibitors planning to show market beef at the 2022 Adams County Junior should bring their animal to be tagged, tattooed, and weighed.

• January 15- 4-H 2022 Kick Off 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds Administration Building Come check out what Adams County 4-H has to offer. Projects, programs, opportunities, and more. Enroll onsite and start the 2022 year off right.

• January 18- 4-H Equine Program Information Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds Administration BuildingAll families with youth or adult volunteers planning to participate in the 2022 4-H Equine Program are invited to participate in this informational meeting.

• January 17- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Extension Office closed

• January 19- Quality Assurance, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Zoom; Get your QA requirement fulfilled early in 2022! Watch your email for more details on how to sign up for this virtual opportunity.

• January 25- Volunteer Training, 6:30 p.m., location TBD;All 4-H volunteers are required to attend an annual training to retain their volunteer status. This training will meet all requirements for 2022.

• February 15- Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline.Enroll today at oh.4honline.com. Returning families please use your existing profile and do not create a new profile. For assistance call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.