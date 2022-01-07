By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Information from AAA7 – It’s Time to Be Winter Ready – Winter STEADY

Winter can be a lovely time of year, but snow, sleet and icy roads and walkways can make getting around not only challenging, but dangerous. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospital visits, and wintry conditions raise the potential of taking a life-changing tumble.

Here are some simple tips from the STEADY U Ohio initiative to help you be Winter STEADY:

• Allow extra time to get to places in the winter. If you don’t feel safe, ask for help.

• When conditions are icy, walk with a buddy or carry a cell phone.

• Assume that surfaces that look slippery are slippery and find another way.

• Keep rock salt, sand, and a shovel available near entrances to your home.

• Carry a small bag of sand or rock salt in your coat pocket for when you are away from home.

• Don’t try to walk in more than an inch of snow to avoid tripping.

• Bundle up, but make sure you can see in all directions and move freely.

• Wear winter boots that fit well and provide more traction than tennis or dress shoes.

• Check that the rubber tips on canes and walkers are in good repair.

• Increase the lighting in your home with extra lamps and by using the highest-watt age bulbs recommended for your fixtures.

• Keep space heaters, cords and blankets out of walkways. If you must use throw rugs on cold floors, secure them to the floor with tape.

Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov for more tips and resources to prevent falls.

Happy New Year! The Adams County Senior Citizens agency will be closed December 31st. Here’s to hoping 2022 will be a wonderful year!

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

• Most recent utility bills

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: – ” We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” ~Edith Lovejoy Pierce, “January: On Opening Things — Snow-Blind,” Meditations for Women, edited by Jean Beaven Abernethy, 1947