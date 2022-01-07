Senior Profile- Abby Gillespie, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Abby Gillespie

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Thelbert and Betsy Gillespie

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Cross-Country, Track, Wrestling

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Creating bonds and memories with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and it coming to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking the school record for mist wins in a soccer season my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Linkin Park

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Cobra Kai

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Singing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Alexis Mason

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to study Sports Management