Senior Profile- Abby Gillespie, West Union High School

NAME:
Abby Gillespie
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Thelbert and Betsy Gillespie
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Cross-Country, Track, Wrestling
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Creating bonds and memories with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and it coming to an end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking the school record for mist wins in a soccer season my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Linkin Park
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember the Titans”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Cobra Kai
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Singing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Alexis Mason
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to study Sports Management