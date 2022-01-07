Patrick Shawn Minton, 56, of West Union, Ohio passed away December 27, 2021 at Mercy Health- Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born March 17, 1965 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by parents Charles “Fuzzy” and Marica (Gaffin) Minton; one son, Andrew Ramey; two brothers: Jimmy Minton and Robert Minto;n and one sister, Faith Minton.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Donna (Boldman) Minton of West Union; two daughters. Amanda Minton of West Union and Kristian Tackett of West Union; three sons. Dustin Ramey of West Union, Aaron Ramey of Bentonville and Cory Tackett of West Union; nine grandchildren: one very special granddaughter, Madyson Ramey, who Donna and Patrick were former caretakers; one nephew, Derek Rumpke, that Patrick thought of as a little brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Patrick was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 18 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching movies, taking walks and bike rides. He enjoyed the outdoors, star gazing at night and always loved to make people laugh and feel good about themselves. He would always lend a hand when needed. Patrick will be deeply and sadly missed.

Mr. Minton will be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.